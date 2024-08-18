Injury Roundup: Multiple Steelers Injured In Loss To Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers finished Saturday night with as many injuries as points following an ugly 9-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium Saturday night. Recapping the team’s injuries after the game, Mike Tomlin rattled off several names who left the game early.

RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring), LB Payton Wilson (concussion), and CB Anthony Averett (hamstring) exited and didn’t return. Tomlin said Wilson was being “treated for a concussion” after a collision midway through the game.

“Jaylen Warren had a hamstring in-game,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “I don’t know the extent of it. He’ll be evaluated. Payton Wilson is being treated for a concussion. Anthony Averett had a hamstring as well.”

Warren will hopefully return ahead of the Steelers’ Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons, one-half of their committee backfield. Wilson logged substantial playing time before being injured with the intent of rotating in with LB Elandon Roberts. Averett is a backup corner fighting for a practice squad spot. This injury won’t help his cause.

“I’ll have more detail for you next time we come together,” Tomlin said.

Despite Tomlin’s claim that all healthy players would suit up, he held out veteran DL Cam Heyward and OLB T.J. Watt. Watt told Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews he hopes to play in next week’s preseason finale. Injured players who didn’t suit up include OLB Alex Highsmith (groin), RB Jonathan Ward (hamstring), CB Beanie Bishop (unknown), and C Nate Herbig (left shoulder).

Tomlin said Bishop was limited during the Thursday joint practice against Buffalo and the team did what was “prudent” to hold him out. Tomlin implied that Bishop would be available for next week’s game. Tomlin also indicated that the team would be “pushing forward” with Highsmith throughout the week.

Others like CB Donte Jackson and DL DeMarvin Leal returned and played after missing the end of training camp with minor injuries.

Per the PPG’s Gerry Dulac, Herbig suffered a serious injury that will keep him out for an extended period of time, putting rookie Zach Frazier in the driver’s seat to start at center. Tomlin said Herbig is receiving a second opinion on his injury.

Pittsburgh will travel to Detroit for its only preseason road game next Saturday night against the Lions.