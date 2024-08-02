Injuries, Lack Of Depth Could Prompt Pittsburgh To Sign A Veteran Wide Receiver

Going into training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers were already lacking notable depth and proven producers at the wide receiver position. They have George Pickens coming back with the third year receiver coming off his first 1,000+ yard season in 2023, but outside of him, the depth chart lacks a notable name.

They signed Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins and Scotty Miller this offseason, and drafted Roman Wilson in the third round. Calvin Austin III is also returning, but none of the veteran options bring the upside former Steelers WR Diontae Johnson did as a starter before getting traded to the Carolina Panthers this offseason.

The hope was for Wilson to acclimate to the offense quickly during training camp and the preseason, but a recent ankle injury could put the rookie on ice until regular season play. Given the team’s lack of depth and the injury to Wilson, the Steelers need an injection of talent in their receiver room in the worst way as the season nears.

There has been much speculation during the past several months that the Steelers could make a splash via trade and bring in a big-time wide receiver to bolster the receiving corps with 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk being the name most often mentioned. However, the price to acquire and sign Aiyuk to a contract extension would be massive, something the Steelers have not been known to do in the past.

The team could look to trade for a receiver that’s easier to acquire, but what makes more sense at this juncture would be for Pittsburgh to explore the free agent market and look to bring in a veteran waiting to sign with a team as the regular season approaches.

When it comes to the wide receiver free agent market, there are a couple names that makes sense. One name that sticks out is former Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow, who was released by Las Vegas earlier this spring. Renfrow is coming off down seasons in 2022 and 2023, when he managed just 585 yards and 2 touchdowns in both seasons combined, but the slot receiver has proven he can perform at a high level when healthy, catching 103 passes for 1,038 yards and 9 touchdowns back in 2021, while being named to the Pro Bowl that season.

He’s still only 28 years old and has the same stature as Wilson (a player the rookie likes to model his game after), and should be looking at a suppressed market based on recent production, making him an interesting fit should Pittsburgh want to add a more nuanced route runner to the room.

Two other options that Pittsburgh could kick the tires on are WRs Russell Gage and Michael Thomas. Gage was former pre-draft visit to Pittsburgh back in 2018, spending time with the Falcons and Buccaneers, and has 244 receptions for 2,491 yards and 14 touchdowns through five seasons. He missed 2023 with a patella tendon injury but appears to be healthy to sign with another team.

Thomas is a less likely signing, as the former New Orleans Saint is 31 years old and appears to be past his prime, having numerous ankle injuries hamper him the last several years. Still, Thomas has the pedigree that Pittsburgh likes, being a former second-round pick out of Ohio State that posted four-straight 1,000+ yard seasons from 2016-19, including a monster 2019 campaign where Thomas won AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year after catching an NFL record 149 passes for 1,725 yards and 9 touchdowns. Thomas can no longer produce at that level and has lost a step, but he still is a reliable possession receiver who has good size, providing a similar profile that Allen Robinson and Jerricho Cotchery have done in the past for Pittsburgh.

These free agent options may not be as flashy as going out and trading for a Brandon Aiyuk or Courtland Sutton, but they would bring in proven production while also allowing the them to bring back Wilson slowly and not hinder him from seeing the field when healthy.