In Year 4, Steelers’ Dan Moore Jr. More Confident In Himself ‘And What I’m Being Asked To Do’

As we draw closer to the start of the regular season, it seems more likely Dan Moore Jr. will be the Steelers’ starting left tackle. That’s not exactly earth-shattering news, considering he has started there the last three years already.

But the Steelers have two first-round tackles they want to play, and yet, there he is, still going. And arguably going as strong as he ever has before. Now in his fourth season, Moore is a seasoned veteran. He may not be on the cusp of an All-Pro season, but he knows what he’s doing and knows he’s at the top of his game.

“I don’t want to be overly confident or seem arrogant, but I expect that out of myself, being a four-year starter”, Moore told Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette about his quality performance during this offseason. “I’m more confident in myself and my ability — and what I’m being asked to do. And just trusting myself”.

A fourth-round pick in 2021 out of Texas A&M, Dan Moore Jr. is the rash that won’t heal. You get used to it after a while, but you still try to find a solution to get rid of it. The Steelers bought the Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu ointment, but Moore still stings.

And that is every ounce to his credit because he has been professional since the day he stepped into the league. Even his many detractors acknowledge that he has handled the Steelers’ recent attempts to replace him with supreme grace. He took 2023 first-round T Broderick Jones under his wing last year and has done the same for Troy Fautanu.

In fact, Moore has even helped shape Jones into a leader, and now Jones is even nurturing Fautanu. That is the sort of impact that Moore has had in this offensive line room, suddenly one of the veterans. Outside of their two seasoned guards acquired via outside free agency, he is the old head at 25.

Moore has always faced heavy criticism throughout his career, much of it at least partially justified. He has certainly struggled at times and graded out as the worst pass-blocking tackle in 2023 by Pro Football Focus. That’s not a piece of paper you hang on your refrigerator, but it’s what the coaches say that matters.

Moore knows the clock is ticking one way or another. The Steelers didn’t use first-round picks on Jones and Fautanu to see how warm they can make the bench. At least one of them will have to start, but eventually, the idea is that both will start.

The Steelers continue to maintain that Broderick Jones will be the left tackle eventually, but when will that be? Moore hopes to make that no earlier than 2025 when he hits unrestricted free agency. He’ll certainly want to hit the open market with a full season of his best play on film. And he may just have the opportunity to do that and cash in during free agency. As much as Steelers fans want him gone, 26-year-old left tackles with 60-plus games of starting experience aren’t exactly common.