‘I Think We Have A Team That Contends For A Super Bowl:’ Cameron Heyward Has High Hopes For 2024

With the addition of Russell Wilson, the Steelers have a Super Bowl-winning quarterback under center, and veteran DL Cameron Heyward is a big fan of the moves that team made this offseason. Appearing on the Advocacy And Athleticism podcast, Heyward said that he believes the moves Pittsburgh made this offseason, including acquiring Wilson, are going to make them a Super Bowl contender.

“I think we got a really good team. I think we have a team that contends for a Super Bowl. I think when you look at the moves we’ve done this offseason bringing a guy like Russ Wilson, also another guy in Justin Fields. And then you look at the other pieces we’ve added, you add guys like Patrick Queen, a linebacker from the Baltimore Ravens, now he’s playing for the good guys,” Heyward said. “I’m happy about that. I think we have a good mesh of players already. But then you add guys with not only great people, but great pedigree that can really elevate this team and hopefully bring home a seventh Super Bowl for the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

It’s going to be tough in the AFC, with a number of contenders, including the reigning back-to-back champion Kansas City Chiefs. But the Steelers were a playoff team last season, and they only managed to get better with the additions of Wilson and Justin Fields at quarterback, along with Patrick Queen and DeShon Elliott on defense.

Health is going to be a factor, and the Steelers having a healthy Heyward back will be huge for their defensive line. He’s the team’s best run defender and he should provide more pass-rush juice this season now that he’s healthy after suffering a core-muscle injury that caused him to miss six games last season.

But the biggest changes will come on offense, as Arthur Smith takes over and the Steelers should improve on that side of the ball. With two talented running backs in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh can lean on its run game while improved quarterback play with Wilson and Fields can take the offense to the next level.

There’s a lot of confidence from guys on the team that Pittsburgh could be really good this year, with Wilson believing the team is a Super Bowl contender and T.J. Watt pitching him to come to Pittsburgh on the basis that he could help them win. It’s been too long since the Steelers have had any real success — the team hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016 — and it’s probably not the year to be seriously considering a Super Bowl run.

But anything can happen in the NFL, and there’s no doubt that the Steelers should be better than last season and have a better chance of winning in the postseason. If they catch fire at the right time, it’s not a possibility that can be ruled out, and it’s good that players are going into the season with a Super Bowl mindset.