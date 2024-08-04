‘I Started To Feel A Little Retired, Man’: Markus Golden Not Sure What Took Steelers So Long To Re-Sign Him But Excited To Be Back

The Pittsburgh Steelers recently re-signed Markus Golden, their principal reserve edge rusher in 2023. They waited until a week into training camp, only after suffering multiple injuries at the position. He doesn’t know why the Steelers made him wait this long, but he’s grateful to finally be back.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Golden admitted that he didn’t know why the signing took so long. “I was waiting”, he said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I’m just happy to be here. Happy to be back with the Steelers. I love playing here and to be able to do it for another year, I’m excited for it”.

A ninth-year veteran, Markus Golden has over 120 games under his belt with 68 starts. The Steelers signed him shortly after the 2023 NFL Draft, during which they selected Nick Herbig. While he understands he will likely play behind Herbig now, he is excited to work with him again.

In just 230 defensive snaps a year ago, Golden contributed 20 tackles and four sacks. He proved valuable depth behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, but the Steelers were content to wait on him. Even still, he says he remained in touch with the team throughout the offseason.

“They kept in great contact with me. That’s what I love about the Steelers, they let you know the real”, Golden said. “They said they were gonna bring me in and they made it happen. I appreciate it. I like this organization and I’m excited to be here”.

He also said that he was ready to re-sign with the Steelers “the day after the season ended”, but even still, he appreciated the impromptu time off as a 33-year-old father of two. “I did a lot of hanging out with my son and my daughter. Having fun with them. My son was working out with me every day”.

“I started to feel a little retired, man”, Golden admitted. “It was cool to hang out with my kids a little extra, but it’s even better just to get back here, and they’ll be able to watch me play this year”.

Markus Golden made a positive impression on those around him last year, so they are embracing his return. Highsmith praised the contributions that he brings to the team, for example, and I’m sure there are more accolades coming.

In truth, however, Golden shouldn’t start making plans for his hypothetical NFL game checks. Anybody who is healthy and goes all the way into training camp without a contract should exercise due caution. There is no guarantee he will make the roster, especially because he doesn’t play special teams.

Or perhaps he will embrace that aspect this year, especially after spending a game as a healthy scratch in 2023. If he is the fourth outside linebacker and doesn’t play special teams, that could be his future. Or alternatively, the Steelers could do without a fourth on the 53-man roster. Nobody signed Golden all this time, so there’s no reason to think he can’t make it to the practice squad.