‘I Like The Falcons To Win This Game:’ Brian Baldinger Picks Against Steelers In Week 1

Week 1 is almost here, meaning the Pittsburgh Steelers will soon have to battle the Atlanta Falcons. There are a few storylines going into this game that make it interesting. The Steelers were the better team last year, but the Falcons have improved their team in big ways.
While on The Best Football Show, former NFL offensive lineman and current analyst Baldinger was asked who he thinks will win the game between the Steelers and Falcons.
“I like the Falcons to win this game,” Baldinger said on his podcast. “I feel like, as good as Pittsburgh’s defense is, when you look at Bijan [Robinson] and their ability to run the ball, I think that’s gonna be the difference. Kirk Cousins is gonna make some plays. We’ll see how Drake [London] and Kyle Pitts, how active they get.
“I feel like Atlanta is going to be able to run the ball better against Pittsburgh better than what Pittsburgh is gonna be able to do.”
That’s not a bad reason to pick against the Steelers. Robinson is one of the NFL most electric running backs, and the Falcons have more proven players across the offensive line than the Steelers do. Last year, the Falcons suffered from some poor play calling, but their offense has weapons. If Cousins can bounce back from the Achilles injury that ended his 2023 season, they could be dangerous.
The Steelers do have a better defense than the Falcons, but Atlanta made a couple of moves recently that gave its defense a stronger punch. Safety Justin Simmons and pass rusher Matt Judon are both skilled players and will probably create problems for the Steelers’ offense. It’s a tougher game to pick than it was a month ago.
For the Steelers to win, they’re probably going to need to limit Robinson. It’s unlikely Cousins will immediately be at full strength to begin the season, so the Falcons may rely on their running game. If the Steelers can keep them from dominating in that area, they’ll have a better chance at winning.
Jaylen Warren could also be healthy for Week 1, which would almost put the Steelers’ run game at full strength. The difference maker may be that they’ll be without Isaac Seumalo, probably their best offensive lineman. Without Seumalo, the Steelers may start three rookies along their offensive line. The Falcons might not have the best defensive line in the league, but it shouldn’t be overlooked.
Week 1 is almost here, so it won’t be long before we see if Baldinger is correct. The Steelers’ young offensive linemen will be tested, and if they falter, it could be a long day for Steelers fans.