‘He’s Fun To Be Out There With’: Kyle Allen Says Zach Frazier’s Confidence Is Growing

It came as a surprise when West Virginia C Zach Frazier fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Of the pure center prospects, he was the cream of the crop. There were some other conversion prospects who ultimately got drafted higher than Frazier, but he had by far the most center experience in the draft class with 2,606 college snaps at the position. He was viewed as being a mature prospect both on and off the field. He was a three-time team captain, and his former head coach tabbed him as a big reason the program was able to turn its culture around.

He has primarily been working with the second-team offense throughout training camp, but his maturity is starting to show, and a solid preseason performance will only help further his position in the competition with Nate Herbig.

“He’s level-headed. He’s wise beyond his years,” QB Kyle Allen said about Frazier after the Steelers’ first preseason game in a video posted on Amanda Godsey’s YouTube channel. “He’s gained a lot of confidence in himself as he should. He’s a really good player. He’s fun to be out there with.”

Frazier played well in his first NFL preseason game. He logged 39 snaps, including 20 run blocking and 19 pass blocking. Pro Football Focus gave him a 73.5 overall grade with a 72.2 run-block grade and a 73.0 pass-block grade. He was credited with allowing zero pressures. Most importantly in the context of yesterday’s game, he didn’t botch any snaps.

The starting offense was only meant to play two drives, but the skill-position players stayed in for a third drive after sloppy play in the first two. This gave Frazier an opportunity to work with Justin Fields and some of the other starters. The third drive came up empty with no points, but the Steelers did put together an eight-play, 43-yard drive, which was the most successful of Fields’ three chances.

The running plays with the first-team offensive line gained a total of two yards on three attempts. With the second-team offensive line on that third drive, the runs gained 20 yards on four attempts. From left to right, that line was Broderick Jones, Mason McCormick, Frazier, Spencer Anderson, and Troy Fautanu. The future is unpredictable and there may be small changes, but that very well could be the starting five for the Steelers in 2025. Frazier and Fautanu should enter the starting lineup early this season, if not Week 1.

Here is one of Frazier’s blocks from last night that helped spring RB Daijun Edwards for a 24-yard gain to set up the Steelers’ second touchdown.

Nice hole on big D. Edwards run, Zach Frazier helping clear out #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/O16OecpcjW — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 10, 2024

It has been too long now that the center position has been a liability for the Steelers. It was only 39 snaps, but Frazier looks the part. And it’s a positive sign that veteran teammates like Allen are taking notice.