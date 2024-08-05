‘Helped A Ton’: Mason McCormick ‘Excited For The Future’ With Pat Meyer Changing His Technique

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Pat Meyer is big on teaching his own technique and philosophies to his offensive linemen. As part of that, he likes his linemen to make contact first in pass protection, and he’ll work to teach rookies or new offensive linemen the group philosophy when they come to Pittsburgh. Fourth-round pick Mason McCormick has worked with Meyer for just a few months now, and he said that Meyer has already changed his technique “a decent amount,” and the changes make him excited for his future.

“He’s changed it up a decent amount, and I’ve been trying it and just going out there, not nervous to fail or anything, and it’s helped me a ton already. I feel like I’ve grown so much already just being here for this little bit of time, and so seeing the development makes me excited for the future,” McCormick said via Post-Gazette Sports on YouTube.

McCormick said he’s worked to implement the technique “as fast as possible” since he’s seen the success O-linemen have had under Meyer.

As an offensive line coach, getting cohesiveness from the line is the most important thing but also the hardest thing to bring out of the unit. When it comes to coaching rookies or guys who are new to the organization, it can be especially difficult, as everyone has their own way of doing things or different blocking techniques they’ve been taught. But the line has to work in sync, and it’s important for Meyer to teach his technique and get everyone in line with what he wants to do.

With three rookie offensive linemen, it’s especially important to get them up to speed with how the line will block under Meyer. James Daniels, Isaac Seumalo, Broderick Jones, and Dan Moore Jr. have all been with the Steelers for at least a year now and are familiar with how Meyer wants the line to block. The rookies need to change their technique to adapt to how the rest of the line has been blocking.

That obviously includes McCormick, and it doesn’t sound like he’s had any issues changing how he’s used to blocking. In fact, the opposite has occurred, as it’s made McCormick excited for the future and to continue to develop under Meyer. While there was a learning curve, Daniels and Seumalo have turned into one of the best guard pairings in football under Meyer, and while McCormick is behind them on the depth chart right now, he’s seen the players they’ve turned into.

The hope is McCormick can be a similar caliber of player, and if he keeps developing under Meyer, he just might get there one day.