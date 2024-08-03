‘He Was Born To Do It:’ T.J. Watt Praises Alex Highsmith’s Pass-Rush Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of, if not the best, outside linebacker duos in the league with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. While Watt gets the majority of the national attention, Highsmith is a stud. His array of pass-rush moves and ability to defend the run and rush the passer make him an incredibly valuable asset for the Steelers. In an interview on Movin’ The Chains with Jim Miller and Pat Kirwan on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Watt praised Highsmith’s overall ability and specifically his pass-rush moves, saying Highsmith was “born to do it.”

“He’s one of the top pass rushers and run defenders in the league for a reason. Talk about putting in the work, putting in the time, and being a humble guy and just continuing to try and learn and grow and get better. We have such a strong room and I’m so glad that Alex is a part of our team and he’s pushed me in many ways,” Watt said. “You guys have seen the ice pick, spin move, stuff like that, is just like he was born to do it. It’s weird, as much as I want to try the spin move like Alex, I just can’t do it. And then talk about the run game as well, the way he’s able to shock and shed a tight end or attack and make so many plays for us is incredible.”

For as talented as Watt is, it just isn’t easy to replicate a move that’s as dangerous as Highsmith’s spin. While Watt has his own array of moves that work well for him, it’s hard to replicate a move like Highsmith’s spin.

This spin move by Alex Highsmith 👀

pic.twitter.com/42nQDHJ6Bp — PFF (@PFF) August 6, 2021

It’s one of the moves that makes Highsmith such a proficient pass rusher. While his sack total dropped from 14.5 in 2022 to seven last season, he played well and really had a better overall season than he did in 2022. Watt was fully healthy last season after missing time with a partially torn pectoral in 2022, which affected Highsmith’s overall sack total, but he still pressured the passer and helped Watt or other guys get sacks by chasing quarterbacks out of the pocket.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Highsmith get back to double-digit sacks this season, and he’s been working to fine-tune his details and eliminate his false step this offseason. Highsmith plays with his outside foot forward and outside arm back, while Watt is an outside foot back and outside arm back. The differences in stance could be one reason why Highsmith and Watt have a different array of successful pass-rush moves but can’t always replicate the other’s moves.

Highsmith’s spin, coffeehouse stunt (where he fakes going into coverage and then rushes the passer) and ice pick are among the most dangerous pass-rush moves in football. They are why he’s been able to put himself in the upper echelon of NFL pass rushers.

Showed it from the TV tape yesterday but it’s even better on the All-22. Excellent coffeehouse stunt from Alex Highsmith to get the LT to slide away, thinking he’s dropping into coverage. Rushes and gets free shot on Mac Jones, whose pass is picked by Fitzpatrick. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/tzNyv5vooK — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 20, 2022

It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch Highsmith and Watt get after the passer this season. The Steelers should once again be one of the best pass-rushing teams in the NFL, and those two are going to be a big reason for the team’s success.