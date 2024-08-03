‘He Wants It’: Russell Wilson Praises Roman Wilson’s Demeanor, Work Ethic

Though he’s on the shelf for the next few weeks due to an ankle injury suffered on the first day of padded practices at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson developed some strong chemistry with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason.

So much so, in fact, that despite limited work in training camp due to Russell Wilson’s calf injury, the veteran quarterback is singing the praises of the rookie receiver.

Appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio’s “Movin’ The Chains” with hosts Pat Kirwan and Jim Miller, Russell Wilson said he loves Roman Wilson’s demeanor and appreciates the work he was able to get in with him this offseason as the rookie showed a real drive to get better.

“Yeah, we built a great connection in the summer, really. He did a really good job in OTAs and all that, but the summer we spent some time together,” Wilson said of his rookie receiver, according to audio via SiriusXM. “He wanted extra work, early in the mornings and OTAs, too. He wanted to get some work. I was out there early, and he wanted to come join and he’s like, ‘Hey, let’s get some time.’ I just love his demeanor.

“I love his thought process. He’s very mature. He wants it. He’s competitive as heck, and that’s what you want [out of] a guy like that.”

That is great to hear regarding the Steelers’ young receiver. Though it’s a bit deflating that he’s on the shelf for the next few weeks with an injury, there is some comfort knowing that he has the right mentality to put in as much work as he can to be prepared and hit the ground running when he returns.

In a wide receiver room that has more questions than answers behind George Pickens, Roman Wilson could be in for a sizable role this season, assuming health.

At one point early in training camp, Wilson was inserting himself into the WR2 conversation, at least according to the Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo. Though that might still happen this season, it’ll have to wait until he returns to action.

But his quarterback has a strong rapport with him developed over the summer and appreciates his like-mindedness from a work ethic and determination standpoint. That could lead to some magical Wilson-to-Wilson connections this season.