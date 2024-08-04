‘He Is Old School’: Markus Golden Loves What He Sees From Nick Herbig

Veteran outside linebacker Markus Golden has been around the block a time or two in the NFL, so he knows what it takes to be successful in the league. He also knows what it’s supposed to look like for guys, especially behind the scenes from a preparation standpoint.

Golden, who re-signed with the Steelers earlier in the week, sees exactly what it takes in second-year outside linebacker Nick Herbig.

After spending the 2023 season with him and helping nurture the rookie, Golden is expecting the Wisconsin product to be even better in 2024.

“He’s gonna be ready, man. That’s who he is. He came in ready. He came in, I told him as a rookie, ‘Man, seems like you already been in the NFL,'” Golden said of Herbig when speaking to reporters Saturday, according to video via the Post-Gazette on YouTube. “He just puts the work in, man. It ain’t too many guys that come in that young to put the work in. He’s old-school with it.

“He comes to work and puts his helmet on and goes to work. So that’s what I love about him.”

Based off how Herbig attacked his rookie season, that checks out from Golden.

He came in, put his head down and went to work. Herbig worked diligently on his craft as an edge rusher and really put in the effort to improve as a run defender in the NFL on the edge despite his smaller stature.

He doesn’t say much, and he lets his play do the talking. That spoke loudly last season in limited action.

After calling out his teammates last Thursday, #Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick had high praise for rookie OLB Nick Herbig. “He loves the game. He has passion, he makes plays and he’s celebrating with people and running around having fun."https://t.co/M8sCwguIXA — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) December 13, 2023

Herbig burst onto the scene in the preseason, generating a handful of sacks in impressive fashion. Herbig showed that his size is not a detriment and that his athleticism and flexibility are major traits to build off of.

With the preseason hype behind him, Herbig carried it over into the regular season as he had a strong showing in just 191 snaps. He recorded three sacks and two forced fumbles, including a key one on the road in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks, helping the Steelers extend their lead in a must-win game.

All three sacks came on the road, too. And one of his forced fumbles occurred at home in the Week 8 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars when he stripped rookie running back Tank Bigsby. Herbig also played a vital role on special teams, playing 352 snaps under special teams coordinator Danny Smith.

He’s quiet, goes about his business, works hard and is all football, all the time. Golden sees it and appreciates it. He knows that type of mindset is going to do wonders for Herbig moving forward in his career.