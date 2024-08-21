‘Gonna Be Worth The Show:’ Patrick Queen Confident In Steelers’ Offense

Through two preseason games, people are already worried that the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense will be disappointing again this year. The starting offense has struggled mightily, but it is the preseason, and Kenny Pickett showed last year that these results don’t necessarily matter. New Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen also seems to feel the need to defend the offense.

Per the team’s website, Queen was asked about what he’s seen from the offense in practice and his overall view of that unit.

“Different concepts,” Queen said. “There’s always something new every day. I know everybody got their own perception of [Arthur Smith] and the offense, but I just say hang in there. It’s gonna be worth the show. They got everything they need in that room. If we add something, we add something. If we don’t, we don’t. I just think that the guys that’s in this room right now can take care of business.”

Queen and the Steelers have heard all the noise about how their revamped offense looks just as bad as their previous offense. It sounds like Smith and company may have a bag of tricks waiting to be used during the season in games that actually matter. That makes sense because why would a team put their best stuff on tape in the preseason for opposing defenses to study?

Queen is only in his first year with the Steelers, yet he seems to have already stepped into a leadership role. He went out of his way to address the offense’s critics in a very mature and respectful manner, not responding negatively. Rather, there’s a general calmness to his words that makes them sound like more than blind loyalty to the team.

Smith’s reputation took quite a hit after a tough stretch as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, but when he was an offensive coordinator, he was successful. He’s still reportedly respected around the league. His scheme isn’t as bad as those two games indicate.

The offense will probably look cleaner once they have a defined starting quarterback. Russell Wilson had a tough first outing against the Buffalo Bills, but Justin Fields didn’t look great as the starter during the first preseason game. However, Fields looked better in his second game as a Steeler, so maybe the same will be true with Wilson.

No matter what, though, Queen seems to believe in the offense. As a member of the Baltimore Ravens, he played against the Steelers’ offense when it was awful, so he would be able to tell the difference. If the Steelers want the constant critiquing of their offense to stop, then the starters need to at least look competent in the final preseason game. Otherwise, the outside noise will only get louder.