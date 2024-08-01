‘Go With The Super Bowl-Winning QB’: Chad Johnson Sees Russell Wilson As Best Option For Steelers

With veteran quarterback Russell Wilson practicing in only a limited fashion early in training camp after suffering a calf injury during the conditioning test while pushing a sled, backup quarterback Justin Fields has seized upon the first-team reps for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Through the first four practices to open camp in shoulder pads and helmets and then the last two padded practices at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Fields has made some noise with his arm and legs, showcasing some of what he brings as an NFL quarterback.

He’s had some good moments, and some struggles, which is a microcosm of his career. But his flashes have led to the discussion regarding who the Steelers’ starting quarterback should be to grow louder and louder.

For many, Fields is the best option for the Steelers both now and in the future. ESPN’s Louis Riddick said Wednesday morning Fields could lead the Steelers to the AFC Championship Game if he can produce like veteran Ryan Tannehill did in Tennessee under new Steelers’ offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

But for former Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, who appeared on ESPN’s First Take Wednesday, the best quarterback for the Steelers, at least in 2024, is Wilson.

“Listen, I understand it’s the business. I understand being available, but I’m looking at the resume of each quarterback. Justin Fields showed flashes of brilliance when he was with the Bears, but he wasn’t able to put it together consistently. I would go, if I was Mike Tomlin, who is a Super Bowl-winning coach, I would go with the Super Bowl-winning quarterback,” Johnson said, according to video via ESPN.com. “I would definitely have Russell Wilson as my starting quarterback, and that’s not a knock against Justin Fields and what he’s able to do. I’ve heard people say he’s dynamic, he showed flashes of brilliance. Obviously he’s a dual threat, being able to run the ball and throw the ball. But I just think the experience in what Russell Wilson has and brings to the helm at the quarterback position is a little bit more suited for the Steelers, who are trying to get back the prominence as far as winning consistently.”

Being unavailable through the first four practices and then being limited this week in padded practices has put Wilson behind the 8-ball a bit. He’s learning a new offense, a new play caller, and is adjusting to new teammates. Not being able to fully participate in reps physically can be a hinderance.

To Wilson’s credit, he’s getting as many mental reps as possible, even while limited. That’s who he is. That’s what he’s done his entire career, and that has helped him to this point.

While Fields is doing his best to make the quarterback position an open competition, it seems pretty clear that the Steelers are going to roll with Wilson — at least early in the season.

Having that resume, that experience, that leadership at the position is huge, and a major change from what the Steelers have had in recent years. Those are big reasons why the Steelers went after Wilson in free agency and struck quickly to land him.

The resume should — and probably will — play a large factor in Wilson getting a long leash this season. After all, he has a Super Bowl under his belt, has won 115 games in the regular season and another nine in the playoffs. He’s a nine-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro at the position, too.

Though he’s on his third team in four seasons, Wilson still has some good football left. He’s in a situation that is very reminiscent to his early days in Seattle when he had a great deal of success with a great defense and a power rushing attack behind him to build the passing game around play-action.

Things are lining up perfectly for Wilson to succeed at a high level in Pittsburgh.

Fields has all the talent in the world, but he needs to develop a bit more and have things slow down just a bit in his NFL career. Going with Wilson is the logical choice for a team with Super Bowl aspirations in 2024.

But at some point Fields will need to get a look so the Steelers can figure out the short- and long-term future at the position.