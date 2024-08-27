Giants Release Former Steelers WR Miles Boykin, Is Reunion Possible?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a serious need at the gunner position, with one of the reasons being losing WR Miles Boykin to the New York Giants this offseason. Boykin, however, was released by the Giants today as they make their final roster cuts, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Per Fowler, the Giants are interested in bringing Boykin back on their practice squad, but he’ll likely seek other opportunities first. Returning to Pittsburgh could be an easy solution. He has experience there, spending the last two seasons with the Steelers, and the team has a clear and obvious need at gunner, which Boykin excelled at for the Steelers.

He could also fill in as a reserve wide receiver, a big body capable of blocking, which is never a bad thing to have coming off the bench at the position. But his primary role would be to serve as a gunner. The Steelers are looking more and more likely to go outside the organization to find someone to fill the role after none of the guys they tried were able to step up during training camp or the preseason.

Pittsburgh still has to finalize its roster and continue to make cuts, but the team has a history of late additions around cutdown day. Bringing back Boykin is a logical move if he wants to return to the Steelers. They’re familiar with him, he’s familiar with the team, and he can come in and fill one of Pittsburgh’s biggest needs.

Two other former Steelers were also cut with the Giants releasing WR Allen Robinson II, who spent last season in Pittsburgh, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Additionally, the New England Patriots cut DL Armon Watts, per Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald. Watts also spent 2023 with the Steelers and flashed as a reserve defensive lineman. It was a bit of a surprise that he didn’t make the Patriots’ roster, especially with DL Christian Barmore’s status for the season up in the air due to blood clots.

It’s unlikely Watts or Robinson circle back to Pittsburgh as the team just doesn’t have a need for them anymore, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Boykin come back given Pittsburgh’s need at gunner.