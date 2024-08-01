George Pickens Says Physicality Will Be ‘Most Important’ In Steelers Offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers want to be a physical team under Arthur Smith, and that’s going to involve the whole offense buying in. WR Van Jefferson said last week that receivers have been buying into being physical and blocking downfield, and George Pickens echoed those sentiments in an interview with Rob King on Training Camp Wrap-Up via Steelers Live on Twitter. Pickens said it’s the “Steelers motto” to be physical, and it’s going to be important to get on blocks and be physical.

“I feel great, about that just specifically, because last year, in previous years, that’s the Steelers motto, first off. And when you play below that and that’s the motto of the team, it just kind of disappoints you personally for both sides of the ball, offense and defense. So this year, ground and pound, physical, getting on blocks, making plays downfield, that’s gonna be the most important, for sure.”

For an offense to really be physical, it starts up front, and the Steelers added Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick in the draft in an attempt to “roll people.” And while it may start up front, it doesn’t end up front, and it takes all 11 guys buying in the offense and wanting to play a certain way. That includes the receivers, who will be tasked with focusing on blocking during run plays and continuing to get downfield and block for their backs and for each other.

Last season, Pickens’ lack of effort on a block that could’ve sprung Jaylen Warren for a touchdown in Week 15 drew negative attention, and blocking for a receiver comes down a lot of times to just putting in the effort. If Pickens wants to be a good blocking receiver, he can be, and he’s shown in the past that he’s capable of doing so, even dating back to his college days.

Inject George Pickens blocking on the outside into my veins. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/kUEPoxI5Wb — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) May 10, 2022

It seems as if he’s bought into playing physical, and that’s going to be big for a Pittsburgh offense that wants to establish a tough and physical identity under Smith. It’s going to benefit the entire offense if they buy in. It helps that Smith is an experienced coordinator and has head coaching experience, which gives him some respect from the offense. If anyone disagrees with him, he can point to his track record of success running an offense. That’s not something Matt Canada could do at the NFL level.

If the physical mindset continues to carry over into the regular season, the Steelers offense might be a lot more fun to watch this season.