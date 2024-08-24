George Pickens Knew He ‘Was Gonna Have To Make A Play’ Before Huge Third-Down Catch

Even though they lost Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers proved that their starting offense can actually score. Cordarrelle Patterson burst through a hole and flew into the end zone, helping to quiet some of the offense’s doubters. However, that wouldn’t have been possible without Russell Wilson connecting with George Pickens on a long third down. It was a nice pitch and catch, and Pickens seems very happy to have gotten that opportunity.

Speaking to reporter Missi Matthews after the Steelers’ 24-17 loss to the Detroit Lions, Pickens was asked what that completion meant to him.

“It meant a lot, just getting the guys going,” Pickens said via the team’s website. “The last two games, we kind of stalled off on every first drive, and then it almost happened that drive right there. They threw the screen. They said I was down, so I knew when it was third and 11 or third, I was gonna have to make a play.”

Thank goodness Pickens did make that play, otherwise the media would get right back to bashing the Steelers for not being able to score. Without that play, the Steelers would more than likely have been forced to punt, leading to another failed game for the starting offense. Instead, they showed more of what many people thought they could be.

That screen play Pickens is talking about came on the play right before his big catch, and he almost made a play there too. Before the play was reviewed and he was called down, he seemed to get the Steelers a first down, making something out of nothing. It was a good effort, but getting called down only fueled Pickens to make up for his knee touching the turf.

Hopefully, the connection between Pickens and Wilson is one Steelers fans see a lot of this year. Pickens is the perfect receiver to complement Wilson. His spectacular ability mixed with Wilson’s great deep-ball skills should make for a lethal combination. Wilson has had success with bigger-bodied receivers, like Courtland Sutton and DK Metcalf.

The rest of the receiver room might still be questionable, but Pickens looks like he’s going to be as reliable as ever this year. The Steelers will more than likely try to focus on running the ball more, but Pickens should help them keep opposing defenses honest in the passing game. That pass from Wilson should be a glimpse into what is to come this season.