Gardner Minshew Named Raiders’ Starting Quarterback

The Las Vegas Raiders have named QB Gardner Minshew their starting quarterback over Aidan O’Connell, meaning that if he holds onto the job, he’ll be starting when the Raiders take on Pittsburgh in Week 6 at Allegiant Stadium. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce announced the decision to reporters today, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

Minshew and O’Connell have been battling throughout the preseason, but both of them had their struggles in a competition that Antonio Pierce said “didn’t” end well for either. But after a strong year filling in for Anthony Richardson with the Indianapolis Colts, it’ll be Minshew under center for the Raiders.

O’Connell started for Las Vegas after the team benched QB Jimmy Garoppolo, and he went 5-5 as the starter for Las Vegas, throwing for 2,218 yards and 12 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He threw a pick-six in Vegas’ 27-12 preseason loss against the Dallas Cowboys last night.

Minshew threw for 3,305 and 15 touchdowns to 9 interceptions last season with the Colts. He also led Indianapolis to a win over the Steelers in Week 15, throwing for 215 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-13 blowout. For his career, he’s also done a good job of taking care of the ball, with just 24 career interceptions. He was named a Pro Bowler in 2023.

The Raiders have a tough slate to open the season, with a road matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 before heading east to play the Baltimore Ravens on the road in Week 2.

He’s much more experienced than O’Connell, with 49 career games played and 37 starts, and it’s clear that the Raiders value that experience. His experience can help them navigate their early-season slate, and Tafur added that Pierce said that experience was the deciding factor. Now, it will be Minshew leading an offense that also features WRs Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers and will roll with Zamir White at running back after losing Josh Jacobs in free agency.

The Raiders will have an uphill battle to make the playoffs in an AFC West that also features the Kansas City Chiefs and Chargers, but going with a veteran in Minshew who’s been a starter in the league before could help make things easier. But if Minshew does struggle, the team has O’Connell waiting in the wings and given that Minshew didn’t win the competition easily, the team could still look to make a change in-season if Minshew does indeed struggle.