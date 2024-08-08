Garafolo: 49ers ‘Nosing Around The League’ Looking For WRs In Potential 3-Team Brandon Aiyuk Trade

Adamant that they want a wide receiver or a position player who can help in 2024 in a Brandon Aiyuk trade, the San Francisco 49ers are reportedly looking around the league for a potential three-team trade to facilitate moving Aiyuk.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, who appeared on The Rich Eisen Show Thursday, the 49ers are “nosing around the league” looking for wide receiver help via trade in that NBA-style three-team trade. That would presumably include the Pittsburgh Steelers, who do not have a wide receiver to send back to the 49ers, and according to the Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, won’t be trading a player to acquire Aiyuk.

“I have no doubts in my mind that the 49ers have had those conversations,” Garafolo told Eisen when asked about a possible three-team trade, according to video via Eisen’s Twitter page. “I have been told that, and they’re nosing around the league. And the problem is nobody’s really got an excess of receivers that can give you that caliber of guy you’re looking for.”

Garafolo and NFL Network colleague Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the “eventual outcome” would be the 49ers trading Aiyuk to the Steelers. But there has been a hold-up, and CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported that the Steelers hadn’t offered an adequate package for the standout receiver.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini backed up Jones’ reporting, stating that the 49ers would like a receiver “but are open to other positions.”

However, as Dulac reported, the Steelers are not going to trade a position player to the 49ers and would prefer to simply part with draft picks. That’s led to some speculation that the Steelers and 49ers could find a third team with a WR who fits what San Francisco wants to help facilitate the trade.

Pittsburgh has George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III, Scotty Miller, Quez Watkins and rookie Roman Wilson at the wide receiver position. The Steelers won’t be trading Pickens, and won’t be trading Wilson, even with former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum imploring them to do so for Aiyuk.

Jefferson, Austin, Miller and Watkins don’t exactly move the needle for the 49ers, either. So, that could lead to the 49ers looking for a third team.

Should this eventually happen, Garafolo expects Aiyuk to end up taking less to land in Pittsburgh, both from an average per year standpoint and from a guaranteed standpoint, because the 2023 second-team All-Pro has some sort of feeling about the Steelers and wants to be there.

“I’m telling you right now, no matter where he signs, no matter where he gets traded, no matter where the next deal comes from, whether it’s the Niners or anybody else — I’ll still leave them in involved — it’s not gonna be that number [$32 million Patriots reportedly offered],” Garafolo added regarding Aiyuk. “He has already turned down more money to go wherever else he’s gonna be. So frankly, it’s not just about the money for him.

“And I know he wanted to play in Washington. I don’t know exactly what the draw is for him in Pittsburgh. I think he’s just got a feeling about that team and a feeling about that situation that he wants to gravitate toward too. So it’s gonna be at a much lower number than 32.”

Steelers Depot’s Dave Bryan laid out what Aiyuk’s contract extension could look like in Pittsburgh, should he get traded to the Steelers. It would come in around $28 or $29 million per year, which is lower than what the Patriots reportedly offered but slightly higher than what the 49ers were reportedly offering all along at $26 million.

There appears to be a long way to go in this Aiyuk situation, but the idea of a three-team trade seems real, based on Garafolo’s comments.