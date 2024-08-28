Fowler: WR Noah Brown Signing With Commanders

Veteran wide receiver Noah Brown is signing with a team that has a new quarterback and a clear No. 1 receiver but not much else behind it. Which means Noah Brown is signing with…the Washington Commanders.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Brown, after being cut by the Houston Texans Tuesday, is signing to the Commanders’ 53-man roster. He’ll hope to give them the type of boost a Pittsburgh team in a similar situation is looking for.

Source: WR Noah Brown signing with #Commanders, per source. Will join active roster. Washington gets much-needed receiver help. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 28, 2024

Brown was among the top free agent names that Steelers fans hoped for following Tuesday’s roster reductions. Still just 28 years old, Brown was coming off a solid year with the Texans, catching 33 passes for 567 yards, an impressive 17.2-yard average, and two touchdowns. That included back-to-back 150-plus yard games in Weeks 9 and 10, netting two key wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals.

But Brown suffered a torn labrum in January, ending his season and chance to help the Texans in the playoffs. He re-signed with Houston in March but spent the offseason and preseason rehabbing, not appearing in any of the team’s four preseason contests.

Brown was stuck towards the end of a deep Texans’ wide receiver room, one that added Stefon Diggs in the offseason. Now, he’ll help a Commanders’ team that has little opposite Terry McLaurin after trading away Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month. Other receivers in the mix for playing time include Dyami Brown and rookie Luke McCaffrey.

The only silver lining is Brown’s signing, which perhaps makes Washington a little less likely to pursue Brandon Aiyuk if there’s still interest. According to reports, while the Commanders were once considered “out” for his services, trade talks weren’t completely dead.

Since cutdowns, the Steelers have yet to add a receiver to their 53-man roster. They’re reportedly signing Brandon Johnson to the practice squad, reuniting with WRs Coach Zach Azzanni and QB Russell Wilson. Pittsburgh currently has five receivers on their main roster: George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III, and Scotty Miller.