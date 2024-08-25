Fowler: OT Dylan Cook Out ‘Several Weeks’ With Foot Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ string of offensive tackle injuries continue. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, OT Dylan Cook is expected to miss several weeks with a foot injury.

It’s not known when Cook was injured. He did not play in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Detroit Lions, third-team LT Devery Hamilton stepping into his second-team role. Hamilton struggled, allowing two sacks, including one that led to a fumble.

Cook ran second-team left tackle throughout most of training camp and picked up a few right tackle snaps later in the summer following OT Troy Fautanu’s knee injury. Cook’s play was solid and steady though perhaps not the leap forward we expected after a strong 2023 summer. Our camp evaluation offered mixed results.

“Cook’s camp wasn’t bad. He’s still athletic, uses his hands well, and rarely has a terrible rep or bad day. So perhaps it’s unfair to critique him without a clear red mark on his camp grade. I just thought it’d be a little more…next level. A little more, “This is the guy.” Pittsburgh also moved him around less this year than last year. Really, they didn’t move anyone besides Broderick Jones until injuries forced their hand. Cook spent most of camp at left tackle, only playing a little bit on the right side after Fautanu was injured, and zero guard after seeing late-summer work there a year ago. Granted, Pittsburgh had a stronger and deeper line, especially along the interior, so there really weren’t opportunities to be flexible.”

We gave him a C-plus grade.

A former college quarterback, Cook signed with the Steelers in May 2023. Viewed as a longshot to make the team, he impressed during training camp and the team’s three preseason games, even holding his own at left guard late in the summer. He made the 53-man roster but spent the year as a reserve, not seeing a snap on offense.

In addition to Dylan Cook, Fautanu’s preseason was cut short by a knee injury suffered in the opener against the Houston Texans. He’s hopeful to return for Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. Second-year man Broderick Jones has also dealt with “multiple” injuries, including one to his elbow though he hasn’t actually missed any time. In addition to the tackles, C/G Nate Herbig was lost for the year due to a torn rotator cuff.

Based on the wording of Fowler’s tweet, it sounds like Cook could be a candidate for injured reserve. If so, the Steelers could place him there on Tuesday and designate him to return. Under new NFL rules, teams can designate two players for IR/to return without having to place them on the 53-man roster.

Should Cook land on IR, second-year OL Spencer Anderson will become a lock to make the 53. Veteran C Ryan McCollum would also see a boost to his chances as the backup to Zach Frazier, taking over for Herbig.