Former Steelers UDFA John Rhys Plumlee Announces That He’s Joining Jaguars (Updates)

UPDATE, 11:33 a.m.: The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they are signing John Rhys Plumlee to the practice squad.

We have signed QB John Rhys Plumlee to the practice squad.https://t.co/mNr2YtOhG1 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 30, 2024

Our original story is below.

After wearing many hats for the Pittsburgh Steelers throughout training camp, including working at quarterback, wide receiver and as a kick returner and personal protector on special teams, the John Rhys Plumlee experiment is over in Pittsburgh.

Plumlee, who signed with Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Central Florida, posted to his Instagram stories Friday morning that he’s signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, showing a picture of his new locker.

“Let’s ride @jaguars,” Plumlee wrote on his Instagram story.

Plumlee was part of the final roster cuts earlier in the week, which was an expected move for the Steelers. Plumlee was limited in his work at quarterback during Steelers training camp, eventually stepping into some reps at receiver late in training camp while also getting plenty of work as a kick returner and a personal protector on punts.

In fact, Plumlee raced down the field in the preseason opener later in the game and recorded a tackle on a punt from Cameron Johnston, causing some celebration from teammates on the sidelines.

In the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions, Plumlee recorded a 38-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter and stayed on the field for his first NFL action at quarterback, making some plays with his arm down the field. That led to some praise from his fellow quarterbacks, who were happy to see a guy who worked hard throughout the offseason get his opportunity.

Though he won’t be in Pittsburgh for now, he gets an opportunity in Jacksonville, presumably on the practice squad, where he’ll try and carve out a role under head coach Doug Pederson.

Plumlee brings great athleticism and versatility to the table, as he showed during his time with the Steelers. He can play QB, fill in at WR in a pinch, and can handle duties on special teams. He still views himself as a QB though.

Coming out of UCF, Plumlee threw for 4,857 yards and 29 touchdowns to 16 interceptions across two seasons in Orlando. He added another 1,367 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns for the Golden Knights.

Now, he’s back in Florida looking to continue to his NFL career.

Previously, Plumlee was selected by the Arlington Renegades in the first round of the United Football League’s draft in July, meaning the Renegades hold his rights.