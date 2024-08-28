Former Steelers S Terrell Edmunds Signs To Jaguars’ Practice Squad

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds appears poised to begin the 2024 season on a practice squad, not a 53-man roster, a far cry from where he was in 2018 as a first-round pick with high hopes. After being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars Tuesday, Edmunds has been added to their practice squad.

The Jaguars tweeted their practice squad moves a short time ago.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made the following additions to the practice squad, the team announced today. pic.twitter.com/CvP1DVRNjm — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) August 28, 2024

Some Steelers fans wondered or hoped for a reunion between Pittsburgh and Edmunds, perhaps as quality safety depth behind starter DeShon Elliott. Instead, he’ll stay with the Jags while Pittsburgh seems likely to keep Jalen Elliott as its fifth safety and special teamer. Rookie safety Ryan Watts, who was placed on IR Tuesday with a season-ending neck injury, was spotted Wednesday wearing a brace after being injured on one of the final snaps of the preseason.

Since rejecting the Steelers’ contract offer and signing with the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the 2023 season, Terrell Edmunds has become a journeyman, the Jaguars already his third team. He spent only half of last year with the Eagles before being traded to the Tennessee Titans. Combined, he appeared in 16 games, starting four, making 48 total tackles with 2.5 sacks and one interception. His pick came in the regular-season finale, helping the Titans to upset the Jaguars and push the Steelers into the playoffs.

After beating them to end 2023, Edmunds signed with Jacksonville in May. He spent the summer with the club and recorded seven tackles in the preseason. Edmunds lost out on a starting safety spot to 2023 fifth-round pick Antonio Johnson. Now, he’ll try to become a gameday elevation during the year and help the Jaguars win this season. He’ll try to keep his footing in the league to avoid falling out of it.

For his career, Edmunds has appeared in 95 games, starting 75 of them, and notching 458 tackles with 7.5 sacks and six interceptions.