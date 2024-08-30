Former Steelers RB La’Mical Perine Signs With Packers’ Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed La’Mical Perine to add to their running back room this offseason, and after spending training camp and the preseason with the team, Perine has found a new opportunity. Released by the Steelers earlier this week, Perine has signed with the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad, per the NFL daily transactions log.

Former Steelers RB La'Mical Perine now signed to the Packers practice squad #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/rTDuhPzSiS — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 30, 2024

Perine spent the last two years with the Kansas City Chiefs, and in his limited time in Pittsburgh, he made a mark with a touchdown in the team’s preseason finale. He tallied 16 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown and one reception for four yards.

Perine entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the New York Jets in the 2020 NFL Draft. The University of Florida product has 94 carries for 340 yards and two touchdowns in his NFL career while adding 14 receptions for 96 yards. He’s played in 17 games, 14 with the Jets and three with the Chiefs. He signed with the Steelers in May.

Green Bay recently lost RB AJ Dillon for the season to a neck injury, so Perine will look to work his way into the mix behind Josh Jacobs in a group that also includes rookie Marshawn Lloyd and Emanuel Wilson.

Heading to Green Bay likely offers a better opportunity for Perine to get some run in the NFL. In Pittsburgh, he would have been behind at least RBs Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson. Also, the Steelers added RBs Jonathan Ward and Boston Scott to their practice squad, so it wouldn’t have made much sense to add Perine to that mix.