Former Steelers RB Anthony McFarland Jr. Signing With Dolphins

Former Pittsburgh Steelers RB Anthony McFarland Jr. has found a new home after a successful season in the UFL. He’s signing with the Miami Dolphins, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

A fourth-round pick by the Steelers in the 2020 NFL Draft, McFarland spent 2020-2023 with the Steelers. He ran the ball 42 times for 146 yards while adding 11 receptions for 84 yards and nine kick returns for 237 yards. McFarland got the bulk of his kick return work last season, as he returned six kicks for 164 yards for the Steelers.

A speedster coming out of Maryland, McFarland never was able to find a consistent role with the Steelers. McFarland became a free agent after his practice squad contract expired. He signed with the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL, and McFarland was key for San Antonio as they made a run to the UFL Championship. He had 47 carries for 192 yards and 15 receptions for 206 yards with the Brahmas while adding 4 total touchdowns.

His 192 rushing yards ranked 15th in the league while his 206 receiving yards were 32nd in the league. He impressed enough to earn a role with the Dolphins, who value speed in their backfield with Raheem Mostert, De’Von Achane and Jaylen Wright as their top three backs. McFarland will look to earn a role on their 53-man roster or practice squad with a few weeks left to go until the start of the regular season.

Given Miami’s running back room, it’ll be an uphill battle, but it’ll also be a chance for McFarland to audition for other teams and prove he’s still a viable NFL player.

Miami also has veterans Jeff Wilson Jr. and Salvon Ahmed in their backfield, so McFarland might need to make an impact as a returner or in more of a utility role to climb the depth chart. It’ll be interesting to see how he’s used during Miami’s final preseason game, and if McFarland can stick in the league.