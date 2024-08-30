Former Steelers OT Anderson Hardy Signs With Dolphins’ Practice Squad

Former Pittsburgh Steelers OT Anderson Hardy, who the team released during roster cuts earlier this week, has found a new home, landing with the Miami Dolphins practice squad. NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported the news on Twitter.

#Dolphins also signed Deneric Prince and Anderson Hardy to practice squad https://t.co/IGm4jkIggM — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 30, 2024

Hardy signed a reserve/futures contract with the Steelers back in January. But Hardy struggled throughout training camp and the preseason, primarily working with the third team. The team released him earlier this week.

Alex Kozora gave Hardy a D- in his training camp grades with a particular focus on his struggles in pass protection.

“Hardy was one of the worst players in camp. Less problematic as a run blocker but rough as a pass rusher, beat by just about everyone he faced. Kyron Johnson, DeMarvin Leal, guys who are at least a rung above him in the pecking order but losses all the same. There weren’t many strong reps. Hardy is small and lacks length, just 32-inch arms, playing more guard at previous NFL stops before Pittsburgh moved him to his college tackle position.”

Undrafted out of Appalachian State, Hardy signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was released during Kansas City’s roster cuts last season and worked out with the Steelers in September before inking a futures deal a few months later.

In addition to Hardy, Miami added former Chiefs RB Deneric Prince to their practice squad. Prince had a good start early in camp but was quickly overtaken by RB Carson Steele, who made the Chiefs’ initial 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie out of UCLA.

We’ll see if Miami keeps Hardy at tackle or kicks him inside to guard where he might have more success after struggling at the tackle position for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers still have one open spot on their practice squad, but it was always unlikely that Hardy was brought back. Now it’s official that he’ll look to crack a roster somewhere else with his new opportunity in Miami.