Former Steelers LB Ola Adeniyi Retires

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ola Adeniyi has retired from the NFL. Sharing the news via an Instagram post Wednesday afternoon, Adeniyi called it a career after spending five years in the league, 2018-2022.

His post accompanied a collection of photos throughout his career, including several as a Steeler.

“Football has taken me places I never imagined,” his post in part read. “From earning a full-ride scholarship to playing multiple years in the league, I can walk this earth knowing I’m part of the 1%. The game has given me a foundation to tackle any obstacle life throws my way, and it has blessed me with some of the best relationships and brotherhoods a man could ask for.”

Several of Adeniyi’s Steelers’ teammates commented on his post, including LBs Tyler Matakevich, Anthony Chickillo, and Bud Dupree.

Born in Nigeria with dreams of becoming a soccer star, Adeniyi’s moved to the United States as a child, following his mother to Texas who immigrated years earlier. He went on to attend Toledo, leading the Rockets with 8.5 sacks in 2017 as the school won 11 games for the first time in 22 years.

Undrafted, he signed with the Steelers in 2018 and became a training camp darling. He led the team with three preseason sacks, including the one below against the Carolina Panthers, and initially made the 53-man roster before being placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. Adeniyi would appear in one game for Pittsburgh his rookie year.

He found stable footing in 2019, appearing in all 16 games and playing almost exclusively on special teams while forcing two fumbles, including on a safety punt against the Colts that the Steelers recovered. The 2020 season brought on a larger defensive role, 144 snaps, and he finished the year with 16 tackles, one of which came for a loss. Adeniyi signed with the Tennessee Titans in 2021 and had his best season, recording the only 2.5 sacks of his career to go along with eight quarterback hits.

He remained with the team in 2022 but was placed on IR in October due to a neck injury. The Titans released him two weeks before Christmas. Pittsburgh attempted to reunite with Adeniyi, initially signing him on December 13. But he failed his physical due to his neck injury and did not join the team. He never appeared in another regular season game.

Ola Adeniyi worked out for the Broncos in August of 2023 but as one of his above Instagram photos shows, concerns over his neck injury prevented him from being signed. Doctors believed he may have needed a fusion and it seems that injury brought an end to getting back in the league.

In his retirement post, Adeniyi, now 26, thanked the Steelers and Titans for taking the chance on him.

Over his career, Adeniyi appeared in 51 games, making two starts. He recorded 49 tackles (three for a loss) with three forced fumbles and 2.5 sacks. Injuries unfortunately ended his career sooner than he planned for for any undrafted free agent to have a 5-year NFL career is commendable. Now, he’s moving on with life’s work.