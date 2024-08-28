Former Steelers WR Allen Robinson II Signs To Lions’ Practice Squad

With roster cutdowns taking place yesterday, players who were left without a job are now free to sign with any team as a free agent. That also includes signing to a team’s practice squad. According to the Detroit Lions’ official page on X, former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Allen Robinson II signed to their practice squad.

#Lions establish practice squad — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 28, 2024

Over the last 10 years, the practice squad rules have relaxed to allow more veterans. Robinson is entering his 11th NFL season, so he is benefiting from the revised practice squad rules.

The Lions only had four wide receivers on their initial 53-man roster, so it is no surprise they added Robinson, along with Tim Patrick and Tom Kennedy, to their practice squad.

Robinson was selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent his first four seasons there before signing with the Chicago Bears ahead of the 2018 season. He spent four years in Chicago before a one-year stint with the Los Angeles Rams, who later traded him to the Steelers.

With the Steelers, Robinson started all 17 games in 2023. He caught 34 of his 49 targets for 280 yards and zero touchdowns. He didn’t exactly produce in the WR3 role, but the Steelers were reportedly enamored with his blocking abilities to the point where it kept Calvin Austin III and others off the field.

He was released by the Steelers just ahead of free agency. He maybe could have stuck around, but he was playing on a rather large contract that the Rams had signed him to. That forced the Steelers’ hand into parting ways with him.

He signed with the New York Giants in March but did not make their initial 53-man roster. This led to the Lions signing him to their practice squad. Given their receiver depth, he has a solid chance at being a contributor and eventually making it onto Detroit’s 53-man roster.