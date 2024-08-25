Former NFL Scout Has Steelers’ QB Situation ‘Red-Flagged’

There’s an old football saying that if you have two quarterbacks, you have none. The idea behind this is that there needs to be a hierarchy when it comes to a team’s quarterbacks, limiting distractions and allowing the backup to function just as a backup. When this doesn’t happen, it can lead to all sorts of problems. Problems that The Volume’s John Middlekauff believes the Steelers will soon run into with their new QB room.

“The backup quarterback is essentially kind of a coach, and a cheerleader, and a positive influence in the room,” Middlekauff said on his 3 & Out podcast. “He does not threaten the starter with his actions, let alone his words, but when you have two quarterbacks you often have a problem…If you were Justin Fields you would 100 percent believe you’re better than Russell Wilson. That’s where you get a problem.”

Middlekauff references Fields’ recent comments that he believes he has done enough to establish himself as the Steelers’ 2024 starter. Based on his statements, Middlekauff says Fields “doesn’t know his role,” which will lead him to not take Wilson seriously.

“I got this red-flagged from a mile away,” Middlekauff said. “Partly because I think Russell sucks. I think Fields, his mindset, which again I do not blame him for having, is ‘I should not be the backup behind this overpaid, washed Russell Wilson.'”

It’s not the first time Middlekauff has come out against Wilson, suggesting in June the Steelers have a quick hook on him and to play “the kid” Fields.

While this statement about Fields, a good and supportive teammate, seems far-fetched, I get Middlekauff’s point. At the end of the day, Wilson and Fields are both former starting quarterbacks. After being cast off by their former teams, it’s natural for each to have a chip on his shoulder and want to prove himself. If Fields doesn’t get that chance and feels he can outperform Wilson, it could fracture their relationship.

Middlekauff may have “red-flagged” the Steelers’ QB situation, but I wouldn’t be so quick to do the same. Let’s not forget, we’re one year removed from a quarterback carousel last season with Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph all taking terms at the helm. Anything is a step forward from that.

I normally would agree with Middlekauff’s views on starting quarterbacks and their backups, but this is different. The Steelers have nothing to lose with both quarterbacks playing on one-year deals. Allowing the two motivated quarterbacks to duke it out only encourages competition and hopefully elevated play.

Last, and most important, this may be a last chance for both players. Neither player can hope to continue their NFL careers if they get the reputation for being a cancer in the locker room.

In short, while I usually subscribe to Middlekauff’s thought process on quarterbacks, the Steelers have nothing to lose by rolling with Fields and Wilson.