Former GM Says Justin Fields Must Maximize ‘Transformational Year In His Career’

Earning a starting role as a quarterback in the NFL is one thing, but holding onto that role for an extended period of time is something else entirely. Often, draft positions will afford a player their first starting opportunities, but from that point forward, it is a meritocracy. For quarterbacks in particular, once a starting job is lost, it is very difficult to get another starting opportunity elsewhere. There are only 32 starting jobs in the league at that position, and at least three to five first-round quarterbacks are entering the league every April with the NFL Draft. For Justin Fields, this season could determine the trajectory of the rest of his career.

“This is a massive opportunity for Justin Fields,” said former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum on ESPN’s Get Up this morning. “This is a transformational year in his career. He’s either gonna become the star of the Steelers, hopefully for a long time, or he becomes a journeyman where he’s with three teams in three years.”

The list of quarterbacks who have been on three different teams in three years and have gone on to reclaim a starting position and do anything notable is very slim. Ryan Fitzpatrick and Geno Smith are two examples, but they are the exception and not the rule.

After being the first-team quarterback for the first 10 practices of training camp due to Russell Wilson’s calf injury, Fields will start in the opening preseason game on Friday against the Houston Texans. Tomlin said the starters should get a couple of drives, as they often do in the opening preseason game. This gives Fields an opportunity to continue what he has been showing on the practice field. As Tomlin noted, preseason games are weighted more than practices because they are more similar to game-like situations.

The Texans will also be playing their starters for a couple of drives. This is their second preseason game after opening things up last Thursday for the Hall of Fame game.

While Wilson has pole position and was listed on the initial depth chart as the starter, Fields has a real opportunity to continue gaining ground on Wilson. If he has a strong showing against the Texans, he could force this into being a true competition. Tomlin said it is “very much a competition” during his Wednesday press conference, sending a message to both quarterbacks in the process.