Florio And Simms Agree ‘Hungrier’ Justin Fields Should Start Over Russell Wilson

Pro Football Talk is designed to encourage debate and discussion. Mike Florio brings his take, Chris Simms offers his. When it comes to who should start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the two are perfectly aligned. Justin Fields should get the nod over Russell Wilson.

Discussing the Steelers’ weekend performance against the Buffalo Bills, Florio and Simms think Fields’ excitement makes him a more viable option.

“I just feel like Fields is hungrier when I see it and watch the game,” Simms told Florio. “The one thing I don’t doubt with Justin Fields is he is going to go pedal to the metal, red line and do whatever he’s gotta do to win or make a first down.”

Fields played hard in Saturday’s loss despite it being a preseason game behind a third-team offensive line and receivers he’s gotten few reps with, evident by not being on the same page with a wide open WR T.J. Luther, signed to the roster Wednesday.

Neither Wilson nor Fields consistently moved the ball through the air and both struggled to put points on the board, but Fields created more plays with his legs. He had a 20-yard scramble and led the Steelers in rushing, carrying the ball eight times for 42 yards.

“Fields is the guy. Fields is the guy, sorry Russ…Fields passes the eyeball test so far and we didn’t see anything out of Russell Wilson that puts him in the Seahawks category as opposed to the Broncos category,” Florio said.

Pittsburgh has kept the quarterback competition open throughout the summer, though there haven’t been many signs of a battle. Wilson missed the first dozen days of camp with a calf injury, allowing Fields to soak up first-team reps. Once Wilson was fully cleared, he saw the bulk of the starting duty and worked with the ones during Saturday’s game, Fields not entering until the backups were in the game.

Through two preseason showings, neither quarterback has separated themselves from the other, leaving Wilson as the default and de facto starter. That’s still the most likely path Mike Tomlin will take, trusting Wilson with his experience, intangibles and better ball security.

But Florio and Simms make the case that Fields still offers more as a quarterback and athlete.

“Justin Fields to me, brings more to the table emotionally and physically. I don’t trust Russell Wilson’s going to throw the ball sometimes.”

Simms harped on Fields being more competitive and ostensibly, a stronger leader. But Wilson has certainly been fiery during camp and is more vocal with the resume and experience to lead a young Steelers’ offense. Florio thinks Tomlin should name a starter sooner than later.

“Ideally you would like to know who your starter is before the third preseason game. Because it goes directly to who else is gonna have to play in that game…If we’re doing a full-blown quarterback competition, you want to give both those guys chances with the starting offense.”

Tomlin isn’t likely to name a starter until Week 1, the same approach he took in 2022 before naming Mitch Trubisky starter ahead of the team’s regular season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. His plans for the preseason finale aren’t clear, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see both quarterbacks and the offensive starters play at least a series or two.

That could limit the work Fields or Wilson get, though the Steelers have a greater evaluation with Fields and the starters considering he was the No. 1 quarterback for most of camp while Wilson was on the mend.