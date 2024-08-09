Five Wide Receivers Pittsburgh Could Consider If It Doesn’t Land Brandon Aiyuk

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been tied to Brandon Aiyuk since rumors came out that he’d like to be traded from the 49ers due the two sides not agreeing on a contract extension for the talented wide receiver coming off a career year. Given the Steelers’ glaring need for a polished, proven pass catcher to pair alongside George Pickens, they have been often mentioned as a potential suitor for Aiyuk along with the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots.

However, acquiring Aiyuk would take an immense amount of capital in the form of draft picks and players, a price it doesn’t look like Pittsburgh is interested in paying. On top of that, Pittsburgh would have to ink Aiyuk to a contract extension, which could put him around $28-29 million annually, according to our cap expert Dave Bryan. All things said, the trade package to acquire Aiyuk as well as the money Pittsburgh have to spend to extend him may very well disqualify the Steelers from pursuing the 2023 second-team All-Pro.

With rookie WR Roman Wilson on the shelf with an ankle injury, Pittsburgh’s depth chart looks rather thin behind Pickens, and could stand to add another proven contributor to the room regardless of when Wilson is expected to return. Aiyuk may be out of reach at this juncture, but there are a few players out there who could help Pittsburgh at wide receiver (albeit not at the same level Aiyuk would) and at a fraction of the cost. Below are five players who find themselves in crowded receiver rooms and likely could be on the trading block for a reasonable price.

HOUSTON TEXANS WRS JOHN METCHIE III, XAVIER HUTCHINSON

After the Houston Texans acquired Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills, their WR corps appears to be stacked with Diggs, Tank Dell, and Nico Collins making up their top three receivers. After that, the likes of Robert Woods, John Metchie III, Xavier Hutchinson, and Noah Brown fill out the depth chart with Steven Sims and Ben Skowronek behind them fighting for a roster spot. Metchie was drafted in 2022 by the Texans in the second round but missed his entire rookie year after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia. He battled back to the football field in 2023 but had an underwhelming season after taking a year off football, catching just 16 passes for 158 yards.

Metchie is only 24 and had plenty of promise coming out of Alabama, touted as one of best blocking wide receivers of his draft class. Metchie was also known for being a solid route runner and possession receiver over the middle for the Crimson Tide, a skill set that Pittsburgh needs after trading Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers this offseason. The price to acquire Metchie likely wouldn’t be more than a Day 3 pick and would give Pittsburgh a former second rounder who would complement Pickens with two years left on his rookie deal.

Hutchinson was drafted in the sixth round last year out of Iowa State and brings more of a bigger build to the table. The 6-2, 203-pounder wasn’t a phenomenal athlete coming out of college, but he was a high-volume receiver who did a good job making catches in traffic. He only had eight catches for 90 yards as rookie and likely could be had for cheap. One calling card he would bring to the table is special teams, having played 127 snaps there last season.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS WR ALEC PIERCE

Pierce is a name Alex Kozora mentioned in a previous Aiyuk article, and the fit does makes sense. The Colts’ second-round pick in 2022 was one pick after George Pickens and has represented himself well. He started 16 games last year and posted 32 receptions for 514 yards and two touchdowns. Still, the Colts have Michael Pittman Jr. who inked a big contract extension this offseason, as well as Josh Downs in the slot. They also selected Adonai Mitchell in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Should Mitchell beat out Pierce for the outside starting job opposite of Pittman, the Colts could be enticed to move off their third-year wideout. He possesses a similar skill set to Pickens as a tall, long, fast receiver who can stretch the field vertically and be a red zone threat. He’s still only 24 and would inject more youth and athleticism into Pittsburgh’s receiver corps.

NEW YORK GIANTS WR DARIUS SLAYTON

Darius Slayton is an older, more experienced receiver than the other names listed so far, but he finds himself in an interesting spot. The Giants drafted Malik Nabers in the first round this spring and also have Jalin Hyatt and Wan’Dale Robinson as young receivers the front office has drafted the last couple of seasons. The team also has utilized Isaiah Hodgins and signed former Steelers WRs Allen Robinson II and Miles Boykin this offseason. That leaves Slayton in a jumbled receiver room despite being the team’s leading receiver in 2023 with 770 yards on 50 receptions with four touchdowns.

Slayton is known for being more of an explosive deep threat but has been a pretty consistent producer since being drafted by the Giants in 2019 with four seasons of over 700 yards. He has good play speed and explosiveness to challenge defenses vertically as well as after the catch. Slayton also has decent size to make combative catches in the red zone. Going into the final year of his deal, his trade value likely would be suppressed given the youth movement the front office has made the last three drafts at the position. That would likely make Slayton available at an affordable cost as a proven producer to help beef up the Steelers’ depth chart.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS WR JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER

This one would be more sentimental since JuJu Smith-Schuster started his career in Pittsburgh after being selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The USC product played in Pittsburgh for five seasons before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 on a one-year deal. He signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract with the Patriots last spring, but failed to meet expectations in his first year in New England. Starting seven games, he caught just 29 balls for 260 yards and one touchdown.

New England has a jumbled receiver room with rookies Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker as well as Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton, and K.J. Osborn. Many reports out of New England expect Smith-Schuster to be playing for his roster spot this preseason after an injury-riddled 2023 campaign. He could be squeezed out by the youth movement around rookie QB Drake Maye, the Patriots opting for younger pass catchers to develop with Maye as Smith-Schuster is past the prime of his career.

Still, Smith-Schuster has shown that he can be a quality possession receiver as well as a willing blocker, which is what the Steelers need opposite Pickens. He is well-acquainted with the organization and is a fan favorite, likely being welcomed back with open arms if he were to return. Trading for Smith-Schuster would be a bit of a gamble given his cap number and coming off the year he had. But he has shown he can still produce when healthy and acquiring him would likely only cost the Steelers a later Day 3 selection.