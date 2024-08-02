Five Steelers Who’ve Improved Their Odds Of Making The 53-Man Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have gone through their first week of training camp and two padded practices, giving us a stronger evaluation of the group. While there’s still plenty more to examine, including three preseason games, a handful of players have improved their odds of making the 53-man roster ahead of Week 1. None of these are locks but they’re in a stronger position than they were heading into camp.

WR Van Jefferson

If the season began today and the team started two receivers on their first offensive play, it’d be George Pickens and Van Jefferson. Especially now that Roman Wilson has been shelved, Jefferson has consistently seen first-team reps alongside with Pickens (and Calvin Austin III in three-receiver sets).

Jefferson has had a fine camp, showing good hands and making combat catches. He’s a mix between Allen Robinson II, a versatile and able-blocker, and gotten some of the same work as Miles Boykin did, often used as the lone receiver in 13 personnel. But Jefferson is more athletic than Robinson and a more accomplished and better receiver than Boykin.

Jefferson’s lack of special teams value hurts him, but if he’s the starter, it won’t matter much. Pittsburgh should still strongly consider adding an outside receiver, but even if they do, Jefferson still seems likely to make the roster as a backup/No. 3-4 wideout.

Pre-Camp Roster Odd Prediction: 51 Percent

Current Roster Odd Prediction: 85 percent

FB Jack Colletto

Colletto is the roster’s true lone fullback, giving him an advantage in Arthur Smith’s offense that’s frequently used the position. While Connor Heyward, MyCole Pruitt, and even one snap of Darnell Washington have also seen action at fullback, Colletto easily has the most reps. He’s looked strong as a lead blocker and been excellent in the 1v1 receiving drills, making multiple downfield receptions.

He still needs to prove his value on special teams but Colletto has a path to making the 53-man roster. I think Arthur Smith would endorse the thought. Plus, it’s not like Pittsburgh often goes without one. Will Johnson, Roosevelt Nix, and Derek Watt have been part of this team over the past decade.

Pre-Camp Roster Prediction: 10 Percent

Current Roster Odd Predictions: 45 Percent

DL DeMarvin Leal

Leal was one of the top Steelers who needed a good camp. So far, he’s getting it. Leal is explosive off the ball and has been wrecking run periods, breaking through the line of scrimmage. There’s still work to do as a pass rusher, but he’s gotten pressure and gotten his hands up in throwing lanes, batting down at least two passes in team drills. He’s also showing effort to chase down running backs downfield.

He’s stating the case to be one of the six linemen kept or potentially even seven, as the team did last season.

Pre-Camp Roster Prediction: 33 Percent

Current Roster Odds Prediction: 70 Percent

OLB Jeremiah Moon

Moon’s situation has been complicated by Markus Golden signing back with the team, but he’s still looked solid as a No. 4 linebacker. Moon’s earned praise from DC Teryl Austin for his play strength and hand use. Moon’s set the edge against the run, flashed a spin move as a rusher and has a good special teams background while working on first units throughout camp. Moon can play on special teams and Golden can’t, giving him an edge if there is a battle for his spot.

Pre-Camp Roster Prediction: 75 Percent

Current Roster Odds Prediction: 85 Percent

CB Beanie Bishop Jr.

The Steelers haven’t had as much a slot “battle” as it’s been Bishop running first-team slot almost from the first practice. While DeShon Elliott saw some reps down over slot early in camp, Bishop has been the man since. While he’s had a limited number of breakups and no picks, he’s been tight in man coverage and battled Calvin Austin III well. Clearly, the team likes what they see and wants to give him a long look as their starting corner. Grayland Arnold’s had a couple of good practices, but Bishop is still the frontrunner.

Pre-Camp Roster Prediction: 40 Percent

Current Roster Odds Prediction: 75 Percent