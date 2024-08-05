Five Steelers Improving Their Practice Squad Chances

Different angle on the Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 training camp. Here, focusing less on the stars and starters and even those in contested battles for the 53-man roster. Instead, we’ll focus on those who have a slim path to the Active/Inactive roster but have boosted their odds of sticking with the team on the practice squad. So, this list won’t include “bubble” players like FB Jack Colletto or OG Spencer Anderson.

As always, the usual caveats of there’s still a ways to go in camp and the three preseason games will determine plenty. But here’s where things stand right now.

DL Willington Previlon

The man from Rutgers, his name sounds more aristocratic than it does blue collar football. Despite being claimed off waivers in June and missing OTAs and minicamp, Previlon has hit the ground running in camp. He has size and length, is a quality athlete who can bend through contact, and shows active hands as a pass rusher.

Shoutout to DL Willington Previlon. He looked really good in OL/DL. Athletic with active hands. Strung together a couple of impressive practices. Has practice squad material. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 3, 2024

He’s made plays in the team period and during 1v1 sessions, shining during the Friday Night Lights practice while getting pressure during the team’s two-minute drill earlier in the week, even forcing a fumble on QB Kyle Allen. Probably best to stay hands-off the quarterback but you gotta appreciate the effort and finish. He’s even logged time on the coverage team on kickoffs, the team testing out their more athletic defensive linemen to see what they could do under the new rules.

Over the past few days, Previlon has appeared to be receiving some elevated reps with the second-team defense. He’s not challenging Isaiahh Loudermilk or DeMarvin Leal, but Previlon is marching towards a practice squad spot, even as virtually no one talks about the plays he’s made.

WR Jaray Jenkins

Jenkins has separated himself from the bottom of the pack of wide receivers on the Steelers’ depth chart, pulling ahead in reps and play from Duece Watts and Jacob Copeland. Jenkins has size and some athleticism, filtering in either with the second or third-team depending on the period and that day’s rotation. It’s given him more reps and opportunities. He had a diving score to end Kyle Allen’s two-minute drive last week and followed that up with a 38-yard catch during Friday Night Lights, gaining some solid YAC. He also had a couple strong reps as a gunner during a special teams period, earning praise from WRs Coach Zach Azzanni.

His last couple practices have been quieter, but he’s someone who offers a little bit of everything to beat out Watts and Copeland for a practice squad spot.

LB Jacoby Windmon

One of the five undrafted free agent signings the team made after the 2024 draft, Windmon has displayed his versatility over the last week. With lines thin at outside linebacker due to Jeremiah Moon and Kyron Johnson’s injuries, Windmon has kicked out and picked up some EDGE reps along with his ILB work, seeing reps ahead of Tyler Murray. With 18.5 sacks in college, there’s a resume there and he had success in backs on ‘backers, giving TE Pat Freiermuth some trouble.

Windmon picked off a pass in a 1v1 coverage drill yesterday, a session slanted towards the offense, and is athletic and stays clean with plus hand use. He’s gotta work on his angles to the ball and doesn’t run well in a line in coverages. There’s no room to make the 53 but he could stick around on the practice squad.

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

In fairness, Graham has the best chance of the four names here to make the 53-man roster. He’s picked up second-team slot reps with Grayland Arnold sidelined the last couple practices, though he looks close to a return. Graham has taken advantage, picking off a pair of passes and has quickly closed on the football. He’s also logged a handful of outside corner reps, although those have been harder to come by.

With a tiny bit of NFL experience, versatility and ball production in camp, he could stick around in case injuries strike during the season. Especially as Pittsburgh’s slot corner is at least unproven with young and new faces in the mix, rookie Beanie Bishop Jr. leading the charge.

CB Anthony Averett

Averett, similar to Graham, has an outside shot to make the 53-man roster. After running third-team early in camp, Averett has received increased and elevated reps, now seeing fairly regular second-team work. While there’s still a heavy rotation at backup outside corner along with Kalon Barnes, Darius Rush, and a more-active Cory Trice Jr., Averett is a veteran who has made plays on the football and provided tight man coverage.

Overall, his play has been solid, though he may lack the special teams value to put him over the top. That makes stashing him on the practice squad if injuries strike as the more logical fit.