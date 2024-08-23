Five Steelers Entering Preseason Finale Outside The Roster Bubble

Saturday’s preseason finale is the last chance to dance for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 91-man roster. Much of the Steelers’ roster is settled. Those who have made the 53-man roster and those who won’t. For most of the team, what happens against the Detroit Lions doesn’t matter from a roster construction viewpoint.

But there’s a group in the middle still fighting for their chances. Those inside the bubble where a good performance can cement their spot and those outside the bubble trying to scratch and claw over the top. Below are five players to watch this weekend.

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

Okay, maybe I’m breaking the premise here. Fitzpatrick feels right on the bubble, and I included him in my latest Steelers roster projection. But this one really could go either way. Not only could the Steelers keep other wide receivers, they seem to like Scotty Miller, Fitzpatrick could lose to an outside addition post cutdowns.

In lots of ways, Fitzpatrick played well last week against the Buffalo Bills. He blocked, he led the team in receiving, he made a nice tackle on kick coverage. But he’s gotta capture a gunner job to stamp his spot. Opportunities haven’t been lacking. Fitzpatrick has been a starting gunner in both preseason games and received nearly every single rep, but he hasn’t done well enough with his chances. He’ll be the one guy hoping the Steelers’ offense can’t put it together this weekend, giving him more chances to run down punts.

TE Rodney Williams

Williams has been fighting MyCole Pruitt all summer. Problem is, Williams has also been fighting his health, missing time and losing ground due to an early-camp shoulder injury. Williams is more athletic and the better special teamer but Pruitt knows OC Arthur Smith’s system and is the better blocker. He is crushing Williams in offensive snaps (35 to 14) while hanging tough in special teams reps (Pruitt has eight to Williams’ 10). Williams has to go out and dominate on special teams in this one.

OLB Jeremiah Moon

Moon and OLB Kyron Johnson have battled all summer. Right now, Johnson seems to hold the edge. Enjoying a stronger summer, Johnson had over 40 defensive snaps against Buffalo while Moon logged a measly five. Perhaps that was intentional and those roles will flip in the finale. Moon better bank on that being the case. He’s bigger, longer, and stronger, but has to make the coaches trust him more than the twitchy and explosive Johnson.

CB Darius Rush

Rush has largely faded after a solid start to camp, though he played a better game against Buffalo than he did versus Houston. Still, it feels he’s behind Cory Trice Jr., and Rush hasn’t made a particular impact on special teams. He’s gotta do something big to safely make the 53.

If not, he could make the initial roster but be replaced by a post-cutdown pickup. It still feels like Pittsburgh needs a vet or someone with more experience. Perhaps Buffalo’s Kaiir Elam is the answer.

S Ryan Watts

Watts may be my most controversial name on this list. I like the potential and he’s flashed in camp. But he’s raw and plays out of position, the growing pains of a rookie making the switch from corner. He needs to be steadier in this one or else he could begin the year on the practice squad.

There’s always the chance he gets claimed but the odds seem low for a sixth-round pick who took his lumps this summer with up-and-down play. He lasted until late in the sixth round for a reason.