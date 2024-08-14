Five Steelers Camp Battles That Remain Undecided

With training camp almost over, today’s practice the final one in Latrobe, and one preseason game under our belt, there is more clarity when it comes to how the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster will be constructed. Still, there are several battles up for grabs that will go down to the wire, cutdown day on Aug. 27.

These four battles fit that bill and remain undecided.

Fourth Outside Linebacker – Jeremiah Moon vs Kyron Johnson

This is a real jump ball. With Markus Golden bowing out into retirement, Moon and Johnson are two men fighting for one spot. Both have had good camps. Both have battled injuries. Both bring value on special teams. Where they differ is their body types. Moon is a big body with length, strength and a wicked spin move to win as a pass rusher. Johnson is slight and small but lightning quick and consistently threatens the edge.

I have no idea who is going to win this one. I gave the slight edge to Moon on my latest roster prediction, but this one is fluid.

Starting slot corner – Beanie Bishop Jr. vs Grayland Arnold vs Thomas Graham Jr.

UDFA Beanie Bishop Jr. ran first-team slot corner for most of camp. But the last two practices, veteran Grayland Arnold received the nod and has looked good after battling a minor injury mid-camp. Bishop has had his moments but hasn’t been quite as impressive as some made him out to be, and the team is still learning more about his entire game, run defense and coverage. Thomas Graham Jr. shouldn’t be discounted and has been the closest thing to a Steelers camp darling. Pittsburgh will use every day, game and rep to determine who will make the team and who will start.

Final O-Line/D-Line Spots – Dylan Cook vs Spencer Anderson + Isaiahh Loudermilk vs DeMarvin Leal

Some spots on the back end of the roster aren’t settled. Will the Steelers keep nine or 10 offensive linemen? If just nine, OT Dylan Cook will battle OL Spencer Anderson. Both are versatile, though Cook has been a tackle and Anderson primarily a guard throughout camp, Anderson playing some right tackle in Troy Fautanu’s absence. There’s a case to be made for Pittsburgh to be a little heavy up front and keep all 10 players.

Defensively, Isaiahh Loudermilk and DeMarvin Leal are still competing should the Steelers only keep six defensive linemen. Leal could even fit as a fourth outside linebacker, though in Friday’s game, he played all but one snap with his hand down. Even with his two-year deal, is veteran Dean Lowry 100 percent safe?

Backup Outside Corner – Cory Trice Jr. vs Darius Rush vs Anthony Averett vs External Addition

This is a battle and area of need not being discussed enough. The names behind Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson are questionable. Cory Trice Jr. is seeing elevated reps but has plenty more to prove. Darius Rush has special teams value but lost ground since camp began. Anthony Averett is a vet and had good camp moments but is a shaky option to be next-in-line.

Adding an external option is logical while keeping one of Trice/Rush/Averett on the 53.