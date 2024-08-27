Five Areas Where Steelers Should Look To Improve Roster Before Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers have some housecleaning to do when it comes to solidifying their 53-man roster. Especially after three winless preseason performances, the holes on the team become apparent. Injuries play a role as well, but the end result is the same.

The Steelers need to be one of those teams actively looking to bolster their depth on and around cutdown day. This is not one of their stronger 53-man rosters the way things are currently looking, so an outside infusion seems to be in order. Here are some of the key areas of the roster that could use some help:

Center

Nate Herbig’s season-ending injury caught the Steelers with their hand in their pants at backup center. While they have some ostensibly center-capable options, they haven’t had the time to practice. Mason McCormick doesn’t look ready, having spent his football life as a guard, and I don’t know that Spencer Anderson is the solution, either. Especially with a rookie starter, you want an experienced backup, like the Browns traded for in a similar predicament.

Wide Receiver

It doesn’t appear as though Brandon Aiyuk is a Steelers wide receiver yet, but they can’t sit idle while they wait. It would be one thing if they had Roman Wilson up and running and growing, but really, who is the third receiver right now? George Pickens and Van Jefferson are fine as your top two options, but then who? Scotty Miller? They can wait for Wilson to work his way into the lineup, but if they can add cheaply, do it.

Outside Linebacker

Maybe DeMarvin Leal is that fourth outside linebacker at this point, or maybe they just need a good option. Jeremiah Moon’s 15 minutes seemingly came and went, while Kyron Johnson is—there. Jacoby Windmon is a nice option for the practice squad, but where are the Markus Goldens? Yeah, Nick Herbig’s continued maturation is nice, but you need depth. The Steelers have been through injuries at this position before, and it doesn’t end well.

Outside Cornerback

Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson could make a nice combination, but who is behind them? If he can even play in the slot anymore, Cameron Sutton is on the shelf for eight weeks. The only real veteran was Anthony Averett, but the Steelers already cut him loose. Darius Rush faded after some early buzz, and we’re still figuring out Cory Trice Jr. Returning from a torn ACL, he got dinged in the finale. Can a second-year seventh-round pick with no experience be the next man up?

Slot Defender

Do the Steelers even have a slot cornerback at this point? Beanie Bishop Jr. had everything lined up for him this offseason—he truly did. Unfortunately, his body betrayed him in the 11th hour and disallowed him from demonstrating himself in the biggest interview phase. He missed the second preseason game and only played mop-up snaps in the finale. I don’t see the Steelers feeling comfortable starting him—or Thomas Graham Jr.—for the next eight games without very seriously seeking alternatives.