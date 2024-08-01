Fittipaldo: ‘I Don’t See Any Issues’ With Troy Fautanu’s Move To Right Tackle

One of the biggest questions left to answer for the Pittsburgh Steelers is what their starting offensive line is going to look like this season. They drafted three linemen in April, but how many of them are going to start to open the year? While it still might be a minute before Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick are starters, Troy Fautanu could see himself as one of the Steelers’ starting tackles before the season begins. Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette certainly believes that will be the case.

“Troy Fautanu, people were worried that he played mostly left tackle at Washington,” Fittipaldo said Thursday on 93.7 The Fan, “People worried about him making that transition to right [tackle]. I don’t see any issues. His footwork is pretty, it’s solid. He’s just a really polished football player from a fundamental perspective.

“I know there was speculation out there about moving him to guard because he doesn’t have prototypical tackle size, but I don’t see it. He’s got everything it takes to be a tackle. I think we’re gonna see him slotted in there at right tackle as a starter before the season. I believe that.”

That concern from fans was very real. After all, the Steelers had taken Broderick Jones, another left tackle, in the first round of last year’s draft. They proceeded to play him at right tackle last year, while keeping Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle. Drafting Fautanu to play on the right side would also mean that Jones would move back to the left side. It’s just a lot of moving pieces and can create more confusion than anything.

However, Fittipaldo isn’t the only one giving Fautanu a glowing report. He’s received praise throughout camp from coaches and teammates. If all that is to be believed, then it sounds like Fautanu is adjusting well at right tackle. If Jones can find a home switching back to his more natural position, then the Steelers might have their pair of tackles for the foreseeable future.

That isn’t to say that Fautanu not starting to begin the season would be a bad thing either. If he needs time to adjust, then so be it. It might also be more about Jones beating out Moore for the left tackle spot than anything. The Steelers seem to be infatuated with Moore’s play, and if they believe he’s their best option, then that must be true. Maybe Fautanu will take a similar path as Jones did last year and get a chance to start in the middle of the season. Based on all the accounts out of camp though, it seems like Fautanu is ready now.