Fittipaldo: DeMarvin Leal Could ‘Save’ Steelers A Spot, Avoid Carrying True Fourth OLB

The more you can do, the better. For DeMarvin Leal, he not only has played his way onto the roster but might save the Pittsburgh Steelers an additional spot in the process. That’s the case the PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo made during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan Friday, talking up Leal’s versatility that could prove useful when the front office constructs its 53-man roster Tuesday.

“I think the DeMarvin Leal can save them a roster spot,” Fittipaldo told The Fan. “He could be the fourth outside linebacker if need be. So that’s one guy to watch this this week.”

Leal’s displayed flexibility this summer. He began camp primarily playing defensive line but after injuries to EDGE rushers Kyron Johnson and Jeremiah Moon, Leal began picking up snaps on his feet. With his weight down at 275 pounds, he’s a tweener between EDGE and defensive line but an impressive athlete with refined technique. DC Teryl Austin believes Leal can play on the edges if needed.

A third-round pick in 2022, Leal underwhelmed his first two years. Weight and conditioning were an apparent issue and the Steelers did Leal no favors by bouncing him from position to position. Despite his continued movement, Leal’s become a better player and progressed as a pass rusher, impressing this summer. He made plays in the backfield, batted down passes, got pressure, and chased the ball all over the lot.

Pittsburgh’s top three outside linebackers are locked in: T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig. The fourth spot is in flux with Moon and Johnson battling all summer. But Leal, in theory, could be the fourth guy knowing that spot only sees 8-10 snaps per game. However, that fourth outside linebacker’s primary role is to play on special teams and while the team has toyed with Leal on kick-coverage units, he hasn’t gotten work there inside stadiums. That could diminish the odds of Leal serving in that role.

What happens in Saturday’s finale will be telling. Does Moon out-snap Johnson after Johnson dominated the defensive work against the Buffalo Bills? Will either start on multiple phases on special teams? Neither were on the starting kick-return or punt-coverage units last weekend.

Depending on how things break, Leal could be considered the team’s sixth defensive lineman and fourth outside linebacker. If so, that would make one of Dean Lowry/Isaiahh Loudermilk expendable and put Moon and Johnson in practice squad territory. It’s one of many storylines to watch before cutdowns next week.