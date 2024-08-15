Film Room: OLB Jeremiah Moon Flashes With Strong Performance Against Texans

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Houston Texans in their first preseason game last Friday by a score of 20-12, but there were several positives to take from the team’s first contest of the 2024 season. One of Pittsburgh’s bright spots last Friday night was OLB Jeremiah Moon, who finished second on the team in total tackles with six, logging three solo stops, one tackle for loss, a sack, and a quarterback hit on 23 defensive snaps.

Moon got into the game during the second quarter after OLB Nick Herbig was pulled for the rest of the game, running with the likes of OLBs Kyron Johnson and Julius Welschof in Pittsburgh’s second and third-team defenses. Moon represented himself well as a run defender against the Texans, utilizing his big, long frame to stack and shed blocks to make tackles at the line of scrimmage. Check out the rep below of Moon fighting off the block of the tight end to make that tackle at the line of scrimmage for a short gain on the play, crossing the blocker’s face into the backfield to make the stop.

Moon played well crashing down against the run against Houston, playing with a sense of urgency as well as staying on track to the ball carrier. Check out the plays below that Moon makes against the run, including the second rep where he shoots down the line of scrimmage to make the stop, nearly keeping the back from reaching the first down marker on the third-and-one rushing attempt.

Jeremiah Moon is a bigger outside linebacker than Kyron Johnson, giving him an edge when it comes to length and weight to better withstand bigger, stronger offensive linemen at the point of attack. However, Moon isn’t the most fluid athlete out in space, lacking the same mobility that Johnson has. Still, he manages to get in on the stop here on the screen pass to the flat, changing direction as the runner cuts back inside to make the stop in the open field.

There were times on Friday night that Moon could have done better against the run, keeping outside contain against Houston’s rushing attack. He and LB Payton Wilson both get caught looking inside on this run below, giving the back the opportunity to get outside to the sideline and pick up extra yardage as Moon gets caught looking inside instead of keeping his outside leg and arm free. It could have been a miscommunication between him and Wilson on inside/outside responsibilities, but still, a play that could have been held to a shorter gain should Moon have kept the runner from getting the corner.

Jeremiah Moon had a couple of flashes as a pass rusher on Friday night as well, which is an area of his game that he needed to showcase better to show he can contribute as a rotational pass rusher behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. He converts speed to power here as a rusher with Houston backed up against their own goal line, using his long arms to jolt the right tackle back into the pocket, collapsing the pocket as QB Davis Mills attempts the pass, which is batted down by DL Montravius Adams.

Jeremiah Moon also had a gimme sack late in the fourth quarter against Houston, being left unblocked as he split the gap between the left tackle and left guard for the sack on QB Case Keenum. Neither offensive lineman picked up Moon, giving a clean shot on the quarterback, which he capitalized on, getting home quickly and slamming Keenum to the ground.

Moon had a strong performance in the first preseason game against the Texans, showcasing the skill set of a capable run defender who can generate some pressure as a pass rusher as well. Fellow OLB Kyron Johnson also flashed in the content, setting the two up for an intriguing battle now that OLB Markus Golden retired for Pittsburgh’s OLB4 spot behind Watt, Highsmith, and Herbig.

Jeremiah Moon and Johnson will have two more games to gain the upper hand in the position battle to earn the roster spot. Still, Moon set himself up nicely for this position battle with Johnson, showcasing that the size and length and well as the play strength are advantages he brings to the table should Pittsburgh select him for their final OLB spot on the roster.