Film Room: George Pickens Attacks His YAC

Coming out of Georgia, WR George Pickens had all the talent in the world. Tall and long with unreal body control, concentration, and hands. When you think of Pickens, you think of the big plays. But where he’s progressed to become a more well-rounded and better receiver is in the details. Especially his yards after catch, YAC. It’s an area of his game that’s stepped up since his rookie year, becoming more than just a vertical threat. Improving after the catch was something we identified right after being drafted.

Watched more on George Pickens and DeMarvin Leal last night. Thoughts on both. Pickens: – Alpha "my ball" mentality

– Good hands catcher, makes grabs away from frame

– Nuanced route runner for age

– Tracks ball well, great body control

– Must be quicker upfield post-catch — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) April 30, 2022

As a rookie, Pickens was the NFL’s worst-YAC receiver. As a sophomore, Pickens became top-ten after the catch. Heading into a crucial third season, Pickens continues to make strides. Examining three of his four preseason catches, it’s been on display.

Two of them came in the opener versus the Houston Texans. One curl and one screen. On both, Pickens turned upfield, broke a tackle, and picked up serious YAC. Nine yards on his first catch, 13 on his second. That’s stuff he wasn’t doing his rookie year, in part because he wasn’t even asked to run these routes but in part due to him not being quick enough upfield.

Biggest jump I've seen George Pickens make is his YAC. NFL's worst YAC/R receiver as a rookie to top ten last year. Flashed it in the preseason opener. Really worked to improve his game, become more than a 9-route guy. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/maNASdhPzo — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 17, 2024

Saturday’s 32-yard catch against the Seahawks displayed it in a different way. Picking up the first down on 3rd and 11 itself was huge, Pickens running a good route to get open and make the grab along the sideline. But just as impressive was what Pickens did after the catch. He could’ve easily gone out of bounds immediately following the catch and still had a 20-plus yard gain and conversion. But he stayed inbounds, turned upfield, and got *nine* yards post-catch.

Here’s where Pickens made the grab.

And here’s where he was tackled.

That’s another 9 yards, nearly a first down, he picked up. He didn’t go out of bounds, he didn’t unnecessarily jump, something he’s been prone to throughout his career. Two plays later, RB Cordarrelle Patterson puts the ball in the end zone.

Compare that to his rookie year. It’s hard to find identical examples or situations but two moments stick out. Back half of the blowout against the Buffalo Bills. Against off coverage, Pickens makes the uncontested grab but is slow to get upfield. Dancing around, horizontal, he costs himself extra yards. Eventually he gets upfield and muscles his way forward but he wasn’t “quick to the tuck,” as old WRs Coach Scottie Montgomery would say. He’s not getting upfield post-catch.

An even better example against Miami later in the year. Pickens runs a speed out to the sideline. It’s a catch along the sideline and there’s not a ton of runway but Pickens calmly goes out of bounds. It’s a first down, not a bad play, but there was no attempt to turn and get upfield to pick up all the green grass in front.

Compare that to yesterday’s Lions’ game. Pickens could’ve gone out of bounds again but he turned upfield. Which is exactly how they repped it in training camp. That’s taking a drill to the tape. In camp, WRs Coach Zach Azzanni would have receivers run out routes on air and remind/get on guys to “get vertical” after every catch. Even if the pass took them out of bounds, the coaching point remained the same. Get upfield, finish the play. Pickens is showing that.

Here’s a compilation of all the above examples, the similar plays played next to each other. You can see the difference.

Winning vertically remains Pickens’ calling card. It’s the lead into his highlights. But he had so much more potential than that. Being more versatile, aligning all over the field, improving his YAC, becoming a better route runner (that part remains a work in progress but there’s movement here). If he continues, Pickens become a top-ten receiver in football. Potentially as soon as the end of this season.