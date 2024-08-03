Film Room: FB Jack Colletto Brings Taysom Hill-Like Skill Set To Pittsburgh’s Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed FB Jack Colletto to a Futures contract this offseason, adding a true fullback to the roster with the opportunity to compete for a spot on the 53. However, to classify Colletto as only a fullback would be a disservice to the former Oregon State Beaver who played as a fullback, quarterback, linebacker and a notable special teams contributor. As our very own Alex Kozora pointed out in his Futures Report on Colletto, the team was interested in his skill set and versatility, picking him up quickly last fall after the 49ers dropped him, keeping him on the practice squad through the season and carrying him into training camp.

Colletto has been known for his versatility since college, and has drawn comparisons to one of the most versatile players in the league: New Orleans Saints QB Taysom Hill. Much like Colletto, Hill went undrafted coming out of BYU in 2017 and had to prove his usefulness in multiple areas to stick on an NFL roster, becoming celebrated as one of the greatest Swiss Army Knives in the game.

The Film

When you pop in the tape on Colletto, you see a fairly similar player to Hill when it comes to size and skill set. Hill is faster and more proven as a passer than Colletto, but both possess stocky frames and contribute in multiple ways on offense. Both Colletto and Hill have operated as Wildcat quarterbacks that are used specifically to run the ball in goal line/short yardage situations. Both possesses adequate strength and power to fight through defenders to move the chains or break through the goal line to reach pay dirt.

Colletto may not have the timed speed of Hill, but he still was a dangerous runner in college from a distance when he got his opportunities. He reaches top speed quickly and can be a load to bring down in the open field either when taking the hand off from the backfield or operating as the designed runner at quarterback.

Colletto only had 4 receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown during his college career, but he is a capable pass catcher out in the flats as a check down option while having tape of him working down the field as well. Hill has also dabbled as a receiver since entering the league, coming in two QB packages with the speed and athleticism to get open in coverage and make impressive catches down the field while in coverage.

Hill had to prove himself on special teams to make the Saints’ roster, playing as their primary kick returner while also running down kicks and punts. Colletto brings that same special teams background to the table as well, logging 568 snaps there during his college career. He also logged 201 snaps on defense, playing primarily linebacker for the Beavers as he demonstrated good pursuit of the ball carrier and the capability to make tackles near the line of scrimmage and out in space.

Steelers OC Arthur Smith mentioned that the fullback position would have to contribute in other areas like special teams in order to be an integral part of the 2024 roster. It appears that Colletto does bring that skill set and versatility to the table to put him in consideration to be a part of the 2024 Steelers, having the background on special teams and the skill set to be a capable rusher, receiver and blocker at various spots in Pittsburgh’s offense.

He will need to prove himself in preseason play to earn a roster spot much like Hill did when he first entered the league, but Colletto brings that Swiss Army Knife skill set to Pittsburgh that could make him a valuable asset to their roster, potentially helping him lock up a roster spot out of training camp this summer.