Film Room: Arthur Smith Reminds Pittsburgh That Play-Action Is A Useful Tool

Arthur Smith opened the dictionary, turned to the “P” section, and showed the Pittsburgh Steelers that “play-action” in fact, exists. While it was just a preseason opener and the Steelers’ offense struggled overall, the most refreshing aspect of the game was the heavy and successful use of play fakes.

Three times in Friday’s opener against the Houston Texans the Steelers dialed up play-action and a crossing/over route for a big gain. While we wait for the All-22 view, the TV tape still gives us a good lens of those plays.

1. 20-Yard Completion To Van Jefferson

First and 10 with Fields under center out of 12 personnel, a 2×2 formation with twin receivers to the left. Play fake to Najee Harris with Justin Fields taking a deep drop, max protect with only two receivers in the pattern. Van Jefferson runs a post-corner. Aligned in the slot, he initially stems to the middle of the field before breaking to the sideline while George Pickens runs vertically to clear it out.

Fields hitches up, Jefferson runs a crisp route, and the throw is on the money. Just like that, an explosive play of 20 yards.

2. 38-Yard Completion To Dez Fitzpatrick

First and 10 from the Steelers’ 49. Again out of 12 personnel but a 3×1 look this time with tight/reduced splits. QB Kyle Allen play fakes to RB Jonathan Ward with max protection again, both tight ends in to block. WR Dez Fitzpatrick runs an over/crossing route, working leverage against the corner defending him.

Allen does a nice job standing tall in the pocket and delivering a strong, accurate throw with a free rusher barreling down on him. Fitzpatrick creates space at the break point and it’s a huge gain into the Texans’ red zone.

3. 34-yard Completion To WR Scotty Miller

The same look and play call as the first one to Jefferson. Twelve personnel, 2×2 with twin receivers left. Miller stems inside before breaking outside, effectively a sail concept with a deep clear-out route and the back check/releasing into the flats.

Another good ball from Allen with a muddied pocket and Miller tracks the ball in for a 38-yard catch, getting some solid run after here and displaying the speed he’s shown throughout camp.

Three plays. One simple but effective concept. Sell the run, keep the tight ends in to give the quarterback time, and run either a post/corner or true over route and out-leverage the defense. All resulting in explosive plays and it’s nice to see it out of slightly different looks and variations even if the base call and intent are the same.

It may seem like simple stuff to 31 other franchises but in Pittsburgh, it’s an ice-cold glass of water on a hot summer day. For a team consistently at the bottom of the league in play fakes, this is a big step. To put this in perspective, the Steelers had just six 20-plus yard completions off play-action last season, and only three of those occurred before Matt Canada was canned. Smith’s Steelers accomplished that feat in one game. Smith utilizing play-action is no surprise, we’ve sounded the alarm for awhile, but this is initial confirmation.

No guarantees on how the Steelers’ offense will produce under Smith, I’m not declaring the offense fixed, but it’s good to have Pittsburgh catch up to the rest of the NFL and use play-action for the weapon it can be.