Falcons WR Rondale Moore Suffers Significant Injury Ahead Of Season-Opening Matchup Against Steelers

Ahead of a much-anticipated Week 1 matchup on September 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta against the new-look Atlanta Falcons, the matchup might be without one key piece offensively for the Falcons and first-year head coach Raheem Morris.

According to a report from Miami Dolphins’ ESPN beat writer Marcel Louis-Jacques, who is in attendance for the joint practice between the Falcons and Dolphins, Atlanta wide receiver Rondale Moore had an air cast put on his leg and was transported to a local medical facility, leading to the joint practice being called off.

Cart is out for Falcons WR Rondale Moore —he’s got an air cast on his right leg and is being taken to the Baptist Health medical facility Practice has been called — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) August 7, 2024

Rondale Moore was acquired via trade from the Arizona Cardinals this offseason in a trade for former quarterback Desmond Ridder, giving the Falcons more speed at the receiver position for new quarterback Kirk Cousins and new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

Falcons’ senior reporter Tori McElhaney said the play happened on the far side of the field in the end zone, away from reporters, and that Moore was loaded on a stretcher to get off the field.

Cart is coming out for Rondale Moore. Loaded on in a stretcher. Don’t want to speculate but didn’t look good. Happened on the other side of the endzone from where the play was happening. Lower body injury. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) August 7, 2024

Across three seasons with the Cardinals, Moore hauled in 135 passes for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns. He was drafted in the second round at No. 49 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In his career, Rondale Moore has played one game against the Steelers and had just one reception for six yards in the Week 13 matchup at Acrisure Stadium.

We’ll see what Moore’s diagnosis is, but it was a rather scary scene in the joint practice between the Falcons and Dolphins. Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery for Moore.