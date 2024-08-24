Elandon Roberts Says Influx Of Defensive Speed Not Enough: ‘Doesn’t Mean Anything’ Without Communication

The Pittsburgh Steelers certainly increased their defensive speed, whether by design or otherwise. Veteran ILB Elandon Roberts is not exactly a part of that speed equation, but he understands that it’s just a piece of the puzzle — and not even the most important one. While he appreciates guys zipping by, they need to do so with purpose.

“Them guys moving fast. They’re all fast guys. But at the end of the day, I think it’s about communication, jelling well,” Elandon Roberts said on Steelers Nation Radio earlier this week. “Because a guy could be moving at 100 miles per hour on the football field, but if the communication’s bad and we drop somebody in coverage, not fitting up the run gaps, it doesn’t mean anything.”

The good news is, the Steelers believe they are doing well on that front so far. Roberts’ running mate, Patrick Queen, is new to the team but wearing the green dot. At least so far, he seems to be functioning well as the hub of communication, but the jury remains out.

Queen missed the first preseason game, but played 15 snaps the following week. Elandon Roberts actually played just four snaps, Payton Wilson seeing a lot of action. Roberts did play 11 snaps in the previous game, though, starting with Wilson.

On the whole, the defense has been doing well, as it’s certainly been the better unit in the preseason. The offense has a great deal of work to do, but by and large, the defense is looking better. Outside of the long touchdown against the Texans and some weaknesses against the run, Roberts and company look to have a solid foundation, and that starts with communication.

“I think that’s what we’re doing a great job at, everybody being on the same page, communicating,” Roberts said.

That has always been a point of pride for Roberts, and a role he took seriously last season. He was in just his first year with the Steelers, but he really took ownership of the unit.

Now, Roberts is entrenched as one of the leaders of the room, along with Patrick Queen and the Pro Bowlers. The Steelers also have CB Joey Porter Jr. and DT Keeanu Benton as a couple more up-and-comers. But they have to come together as a unit, working as one rather than 11 individuals trying to make plays.

The inside linebacker position has traditionally been vital in fostering that, and the Steelers made sure to address it. They believe Queen can handle that communication role, but Roberts is his second in command. They will make sure that everyone from the trenches to the back end knows what they’re supposed to be doing.

At least, that’s how they plan to do things. Just because everything seems to be working pretty smoothly now doesn’t mean it won’t foul up in the regular season. Injuries also have a way of throwing a wrench into the line of communication. Right now the defense is healthy, but you never know when an injury will strike. We’re not even talking about Cole Holcomb, a starter last year who suffered a major injury. Roberts probably wouldn’t even be playing if not for that, so it’s worth remembering.