EA Sports, Madden 25 Reveal Ratings For Russell Wilson, Justin Fields

In just two weeks Madden 25 will be released by EA Sports across major consoles, giving football fans a chance to get their hands on the new and (hopefully) improved game.

Excitement is building, especially with EA Sports and Madden revealing ratings for players across the league daily this week.

On Friday, quarterbacks and off-ball linebackers were revealed, meaning the ratings in the new game for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields became public.

In the upcoming game, Wilson landed an overall of 76, while Fields checked in at a 75 overall.

Wilson is outside of the top 20 at the position and is tied with rookie No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears. Fields is tied with New Orleans’ Derek Carr and Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson.

Wilson landed an 86 speed, 87 agility, 91 throw power, 83 throw under pressure rating, an 88 on play-action and between an 81 and 85 on accuracy short, medium and deep.

As for Fields, who is entering his fourth season in the NFL, his 75 overall includes a 93 speed, a 96 agility, a 91 throw power, a 77 throw under pressure and an 82 play-action, including ratings of 85, 78 and 82 on throws of short, medium and deep. Fields also received a toughness rating of 96.

Your Top 🔟 QBs for final day of ratings reveals! 🏈#Madden25 Ratings ➡️ https://t.co/DGMKCwhDLY pic.twitter.com/qee31Ctkbe — Madden NFL 25 (@EAMaddenNFL) August 2, 2024

Along with Wilson and Fields at quarterback, veteran Kyle Allen, signed this offseason, checked in at a 60 overall.

Outside of the three quarterbacks, Madden revealed the ratings for off-ball linebackers, and Patrick Queen led the way for the Steelers with an 85 overall. He is the fifth-highest rated player in the game for the Steelers, and the ninth-best off-ball linebacker in the game.

Queen earned an 88 speed, an 89 agility, an 88 tackle, a 90 pursuit and an 89 hit power.

Cole Holcomb, who is still on the Active/PUP list, is an 80 overall in the game, while Elandon Roberts checks in at a 79 overall.

Rookie Payton Wilson comes in at a 71 overall and has a 91 speed and a 93 agility.

Previously, Madden revealed the ratings for T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, Minkah Fitzpatrick, George Pickens, Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren as well as Isaac Seumalo, Pat Freiermuth and Joey Porter Jr.

Pickens was a bit hot about his 83 overall rating in the game, taking to his Instagram stories to fire away at EA Sports.

“Aye @eamaddennfl you [alright] producing bad gaming 83 is wild,” Pickens wrote.

In a separate story, Pickens posted a picture of himself at training camp, writing, “Ima fry yo ass,” but it’s unclear if it was related to his Madden rating.