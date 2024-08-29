Dulac: Steelers Will Allow Mason McCormick, Spencer Anderson To Compete As Seumalo’s Fill-In

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one more problem to solve along the offensive line before the season opener—Spencer Anderson or Mason McCormick? While the tackle position still needs a resolution, the Steelers expect to be without Isaac Seumalo for a few weeks. That will bleed into the start of the regular season, so now that need a temporary starter.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, that is indeed a work in progress. He reported on Wednesday night on X that Spencer Anderson and rookie Mason McCormick will compete to fill in at left guard until Seumalo returns. He also noted that Anderson, as he had throughout camp, will get the first reps.

Spencer Anderson and rookie Mason McCormick will compete to see who replaces Seumalo in the short term. Anderson, though, will begin there, per team sources. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) August 29, 2024

The Steelers signed Isaac Seumalo as an unrestricted free agent a year ago and proved their most stable lineman. They tried to protect him as best they could, giving him ample rest days during training camp. In the process, they managed to get some extended looks at Anderson and McCormick—fortunate, in hindsight.

Anderson a 2023 seventh-round draft pick, is capable of playing guard, tackle, and center. McCormick is almost exclusively a guard, but they are attempting to flex him out to center. He primarily played left guard in college, where he would be filling in for Seumalo on the Steelers’ line.

The rookie fourth-round pick has been impressive, all things considered. Coaches were pleasantly surprised by McCormick’s agility for a man his size, and the tape backs that up. Anderson is more of a generalist, but he has proven capable. It’s not every seventh-round pick that makes the 53-man roster multiple times, as he has done.

When the Steelers drafted McCormick, they cited the pending free-agency status of RG James Daniels. They also moved Anderson nearly full-time to guard this offseason, both moves seemingly preludes to an anticipated departure of one of their starters in 2025. The Steelers didn’t necessarily anticipate needing a fill-in for Seumalo.

If indeed the Steelers intend to allow Daniels to walk this year, they have an opportunity to get a glimpse at how his replacement may fare. Both Anderson and McCormick are presumably under consideration for a future starting job. Whoever wins this particular battle has the chance to gain a leg up—if he performs well.

One that that is certain is that Isaac Seumalo is in no way in danger of losing his job. The coaches greatly respect his consistency of execution and football intelligence. He might not have much to say, but he lets his play do the talking.

Mason McCormick seems to be cut from something of a similar cloth—and, again, all credit to Spencer Anderson, who has been no less than solid since he arrived here. It’s interesting, though, that the Steelers intend stage a competition. That suggests that they didn’t already have a firm idea of who their backup guard would be.

Nate Herbig’s season-ending injury complicated that decision, admittedly, because he would have otherwise opened the season at left guard, where he filled in for Seumalo last year. With Herbig down, now they have to decide if McCormick is ready, or if Anderson is the better fit.