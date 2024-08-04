Dulac: Steelers ‘Don’t Want To Fully Use’ Cory Trice Jr. Yet, But He Has ‘Piqued Their Curiosity’

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie class last year had a significant impact on their season, and many of those players should take another step this year. However, corner Cory Trice Jr. didn’t get a chance to show the team what he had last year due to tearing his ACL early in camp. This year, Trice seems to be healthy, but the Steelers are still being cautious with his usage. It seems that caution could indicate their interest in Trice’s future though.

Speaking on the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s YouTube channel, insider Gerry Dulac discussed Trice’s injury last year and where he currently stands with the team.

“First day they put on pads, he tears his ACL, Dulac said. “Never got a chance to show anything after that in pads or in a game, but they saw enough of him in OTAs that really piqued their curiosity about this guy. They like what they saw. Now he’s back, he’s on the field.

“They don’t want to fully use him yet; they’re just slowly integrating him onto the field. They want to make sure he has confidence in that knee before they have confidence in him.”

An ACL tear used to mean that a guy’s career was over, so the Steelers are right to continue exercising caution with Trice. His unique combination of size and speed could make him a force to be reckoned with if the team can develop him, but making sure he’s healthy comes first. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said that Trice’s participation would be ramped up as camp went on, and so far, that’s been true.

Trice has even worked with the starting defense in dime packages, so it’s clear that the Steelers want to get a good look at him. It remains to be seen if he plays in the team’s first preseason game, though. There are still a few days of practice before then, but based on Dulac’s evaluation, it wouldn’t be shocking if he didn’t play.

Defense resting a couple players today but Cory Trice Jr getting first time dime snaps today. His reps overall have picked up. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 3, 2024

If Trice were to stay healthy this season, though, he could get some serious playing time. Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson will likely be the starting outside corners, but with Cam Sutton suspended, much of the depth chart behind them is up for grabs. Trice might start low on the totem pole, but throughout the season, he could see his time increase, much like the rookies last year.

Health is the name of the game with Trice, though. He originally fell in the draft due to injury concerns, but now he has a chance to shake those issues off. Developing him could give the Steelers some much-needed depth at corner and, eventually, maybe even a running mate for Porter. With Jackson and Sutton free agents after this year, a starting corner spot should open up next season.