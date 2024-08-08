Donte Jackson Has Brought ‘Great Leadership, Great Athleticism’ To Steelers, Says Calvin Austin III

When the Pittsburgh Steelers initially traded away Diontae Johnson, it seemed like a poor decision. They really only added corner Donte Jackson and made their wide receiver room much weaker, a problem they’re still trying to deal with. Just as well, Jackson is on an expiring contract, meaning he could end up being a Steeler for just this year. However, since Jackson has gotten to practice with the team more, it seems like he’s fitting in perfectly. Receiver Calvin Austin III recently had loads of praise to throw Jackson’s way.

Speaking on the Ed Block Courage Awards YouTube channel, an award he won last year, Austin was asked about how Jackson, a fellow recipient of that award, has been fitting in with the Steelers.

“He’s a wily vet,” Austin said. “He’s brought leadership qualities. He’s talking to other corners, but he is also talking to me about what he sees from me and my movement. We’ve been getting some good work in. He’s a fast corner, and I’m a quick guy, so it is good work going against someone that’s fast as well.

“It’s good work for him going against a guy my size with my quickness. He’s just brought great leadership, great athleticism, and just having him out there is a big help to our defense.”

This isn’t the first time Jackson has received praise from a teammate since joining the Steelers. It sounds like his veteran presence and overall attitude have been a huge help to the entire team. Helping receivers like Austin see what parts of their games opposing corners can exploit has to be a tremendous help. Jackson’s been in the league since 2018, and while he might not be decorated in accolades, his experience is just as valuable.

Jackson also had a red-hot start to training camp. It seemed like the Steelers giving Johnson up for him would end up looking much better than it first appeared. However, he has cooled off a little bit since then, although he still looks solid. With Joey Porter Jr. being the team’s number one corner, Jackson just needs to be serviceable enough at the number two spot.

The Steelers’ first preseason game is tomorrow, and it should be a good opportunity to see what Jackson brings to the table. The Houston Texans’ starting offense will be playing, and they have a bevy of talent at receiver. It should be a good first test for Jackson, and it will allow fans to see if his tips to receivers like Austin have helped them improve their game at all.