Donte Jackson Confident In His ‘Playmaker’ Role With Steelers’ Defense

The changes made within the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense were the biggest talking points this offseason, but they made some significant upgrades on the defense, too. The addition of Patrick Queen headlines that group, but CB Donte Jackson could be the most underrated acquisition. Jackson believes that he will have a large presence on the Steelers’ defense this year.

In a video on the team’s website, Jackson was asked what he believes his role will be in the defense this year.

“Playmaker,” Jackson said. “Key piece. I feel confident about what I bring to the defense. I always had confidence in my game, so excited to be out here running around with some great players. I definitely see myself being a key impact to what we do, too. I’m very confident about going into it.”

Confidence certainly isn’t something Jackson lacks. For a corner, that’s great to hear. It can be easy for players to get down on themselves if they get beat on a huge play, but Jackson seems to have complete belief in himself. He’ll be the Steelers’ starting corner opposite Joey Porter Jr., so he’ll need to be prepared for some tough matchups.

The Steelers also clearly have confidence in Jackson because they were willing to give up Diontae Johnson to acquire him. Johnson had his issues as a member of the Steelers, but he was their No. 1 receiver for multiple years. Giving up that kind of player means they must have a high opinion of Jackson.

Drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2018, Jackson has been a playmaker. He has 14 career interceptions, racking up multiple takeaways every year but last year. He also has 46 career pass deflections, showing how often he can get his hands on the ball. For a Steelers team that isn’t quite sure how good their offense will be this year, adding more playmakers on defense could give them a nice boost.

Great positioning and leap timing by new CB Donte Jackson on PBU intended for George Pickens as captured by @Mazursky8895 . Sounds like he has had a nice first two days in Latrobe. 👍 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/fD5wC5Isbi — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) July 26, 2024

Jackson has gotten good reviews from teammates so far, too, showing how well he’s ingrained himself in the Steelers’ culture. He’s also a free agent after this year, so we’ll see if Jackson can earn a big deal by having a great season in Pittsburgh. The Steelers don’t have much proven depth at corner, so if they want to be successful, they might need Jackson to be the key piece that he believes he is.