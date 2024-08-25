‘Don’t Know If You Can Keep Both’: Chris Hoke Sees Tough Decision Coming Between Scotty Miller, Dez Fitzpatrick

All offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver room, particularly behind standout George Pickens, was a major concern. The Steelers don’t appear to have a true No. 2 receiver behind Pickens, and depth has been a concern overall.

But now, thanks to some performances in the preseason, the Steelers might have a tough time making decisions at the position when it comes to roster cuts.

At least, that’s how former Steelers defensive tackle Chris Hoke views things. Appearing on the KDKA Nightly Sports Call Saturday following the 24-17 loss in the preseason finale to the Detroit Lions, Hoke said the Steelers may have a tough decision to make between veteran receivers Scotty Miller and Dez Fitzpatrick.

“I don’t know if you can keep them both, and that’s the reality,” Hoke said, according to video via CBS Pittsburgh YouTube page. “There’s going to be some tough decisions when you have a Scotty Miller and a Dez Fitzpatrick, two guys who I think are deserving of making the roster and I don’t know if you can keep them both. It’s an interesting situation there with Cordarrelle Patterson. A running back? A receiver? Can he do both?

“He’s a little older but I think he showed on that 31-yard touchdown run that he still has impressive speed and was able to make some moves. We’ll see how that all plays together.”

Both veteran receivers made plays throughout training camp and then in the preseason, so they certainly are deserving of a spot on the 53-man roster. But as Hoke says, there might not be room for both.

So, theoretically it could lead to a tough decision between the two.

Miller is the experienced veteran, one with 67 career games under his belt and 85 career receptions for 1,085 yards and six touchdowns. He’s played in some big games and made some big plays throughout his career. Plus, he’s well-versed in the Arthur Smith offense having spent the 2023 season in Atlanta.

He’s had some moments in the preseason, too, including a 38-yard catch-and-run against the Houston Texans in the preseason opener. Fitzpatrick has been more consistent though and closed the preseason with a bang on Saturday against the Lions.

Fitzpatrick hauled in a 59-yard strike from backup quarterback Kyle Allen, and showed off his special teams chops, too, making a stop on kickoff return. He’s handled the gunner role often in training camp and the preseason and at least gives the Steelers some comfort there.

That comes on the heels of Fitzpatrick making a spectacular catch against the Buffalo Bills, too.

But while Hoke thinks it will be an either/or between the two at the receiver position, it doesn’t have to be. There is a way in which the Steelers keep both, and where Patterson doesn’t even factor in. With Nate Herbig on season-ending Injured Reserve, the Steelers could get away with keeping just nine offensive linemen instead of the 10 many have projected throughout the summer.

That would open a roster spot up for a sixth receiver. Or the Steelers could go with just three tight ends and keep a sixth receiver. The offensive line path seems more logical. It doesn’t have to be a decision between Miller and Fitzpatrick.

Both are deserving of a 53-man roster spot. We’ll see how things shake out in the next few days ahead as the Steelers will have to make some tough calls. But right now, the edge has to go to Fitzpatrick if a decision comes down to the two, which isn’t something anyone would have said just a few short months ago.